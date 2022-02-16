Perspire Sauna Studio Brought the Heat with Record-Breaking 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, the nation's fastest-growing infrared sauna studio franchise, doesn't have much to sweat about as it heads into 2022. The company announced today it experienced a record year of growth in 2021 and achieved several impressive milestones across its 21 locations in the United States. These include 60 new franchise locations awarded, 8 new studios opened, and 1 million sauna sessions hosted since the company's founding. To propel the brand even higher in 2022, Larry Layton has been hired as VP of Operations.

Notable openings of Perspire Sauna Studio franchises in 2021 include debuts in Chicago, Charlotte, and West Des Moines, bringing the brand's total number of locations to 21. Across those 21 units, Perspire achieved a massive milestone of 1 million sauna sessions given to guests since the company started, 358,258 of which happened in 2021, showing the heightened demand for wellness services following the pandemic. This demand is only expected to grow in 2022, and Perspire is ready to meet it with the recently secured franchise agreements set to bring studios to Denver, Chicago, Houston, Santa Monica, San Diego, Kansas City, and more.

"People are prioritizing their wellness now more than ever," said Lee Braun, Founder, and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "This trend, combined with the enthusiasm and dedication of our franchisees, has made it possible to quickly open new studios the past couple of years and cross the enormous milestone of 1 million sessions hosted. We are thrilled to keep welcoming new entrepreneurs to the Perspire family to bring the incredible benefits of infrared sauna and red light therapy to even more people over the next few years."

That future growth will be driven in part by Larry Layton, who was brought on to the Perspire corporate team as VP of Operations last month. Layton joins the team with extensive experience working for Fortune 500 organizations such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, and Taco Bell, and has grown regional and international brands such as Farmer Boys and Pollo Campero. Layton most recently served as an operations and franchise consultant helping organizations accelerate growth through the development and implementation of strong operational tools and systems.

"I am honored to join an amazing team of colleagues and franchisees driven to inspire health and wellness to the communities we serve. The time is right, the health and wellness space has been outpacing the global economy twice as fast in the past 6 years," said Layton. "2022 is poised to be a big year for Perspire Sauna Studio. This is a brand built on intention and purpose and I look forward to leveraging my past experiences, working alongside our executive team and franchisees to bring wellness to scale throughout North America.

Founded in 2010 in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio is committed to elevating the mind and body wellness of its guests, offering an experience that is personalized to each individual. Its first-of-its-kind infrared lighting systems enhance the user experience and create a high-quality atmosphere where guests can unwind, relax and achieve their wellness goals. The brand's advanced sauna technology, along with its medical-grade and high-intensity red light therapy bar, are what set them apart in the industry. The experience has demonstrated the ability to improve sleep, boost immunity, burn calories, reduce inflammation, and simply offer a space for people to allow their minds and bodies to feel better.

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Co-owned by Lee Braun and Ken Arsenian, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact cory@perspiresaunastudios.com.

