Created by the co-founder of Halo Top ice cream, GATSBY is releasing the first-ever Peanut Butter Cups for only 50 calories per cup and one new flavor of its guilt-free chocolate bars

GATSBY is Launching a Game-Changing Line of Peanut Butter Cups and Decadent Chocolate Bars--All for a Fraction of the Calories and Sugar Created by the co-founder of Halo Top ice cream, GATSBY is releasing the first-ever Peanut Butter Cups for only 50 calories per cup and one new flavor of its guilt-free chocolate bars

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATSBY chocolate is expanding its line of permissibly indulgent chocolate products with its brand-new Peanut Butter Cups and an additional flavor of its innovative chocolate bars, Sea Salt Extra Dark. Beyond the delicious taste, GATSBY chocolate contains all the decadence of premium chocolate but with significantly less calories and sugar. Finally, a better chocolate exists where you don't have to compromise on taste or nutrition. Eat delicious chocolate without any guilt and while paying attention to your calorie intake? Who would've thought?! It's now possible with GATSBY chocolate.

Gatsby Chocolate (PRNewswire)

After the brand's initial launch in June 2021, GATSBY chocolate reformulated and rebranded, creating an even more melt-in-your-mouth indulgence that is the lowest-calorie chocolate bar by far on the market . Even more incredible, it's somehow approximately half the calories compared to the leading low-sugar chocolate bars !¹ With a mind-blowingly great taste to match, you have to try it yourself to believe it.

Available online beginning today, GATSBY chocolate is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: Peanut Butter Cups. Each peanut butter cup is a perfect combination of two fan-favorite flavors (milk chocolate and peanut butter) and is only 50 calories per cup – making it the lowest-calorie peanut butter cup by far on the market, and it's even about half the calories compared to the leading low-sugar peanut butter cups !²

Peanut Butter Cups: Peanut Butter Cups packed with peanut butter and draped in our rich and creamy milk chocolate – without all the calories and sugar?! Seemingly impossible, but we've made it possible. With less than half the calories and a quarter of the sugar compared to the premium peanut butter cups on the market, this treat will take your taste buds for a ride.²

In addition to the Peanut Butter Cups, GATSBY is releasing a brand-new flavor of its chocolate bars, Sea Salt Extra Dark, in the brand's vibrant new packaging. Chocolate lovers can rejoice as each bar is keto-friendly, containing just ¼ of the sugar and less than ½ the calories compared to other premium chocolate bars, making this a fantastic treat (or snack) for all types of cravings.1 Joining the current collection of Classic Milk Chocolate Style and Almond Dark Chocolate Style, this bar is the best yet:

Sea Salt Extra Dark: Always sweet, but a little salty! This chocolate bar is vegan with only 60 calories and 2 grams of sugar per serving and provides a savory boost to a rich and decadent dark chocolate, made extra bold and intensely delicious.

The GATSBY brand hails directly from its CEO and Founder, Doug Bouton, who is best known for his role in co-founding Halo Top ice cream, which transformed the global ice cream landscape and pioneered the better-for-you ice cream category.

"We're incredibly excited to bring these new GATSBY products to market, both of which are our best products to date," said Doug Bouton, CEO & Founder of GATSBY. "I'm extremely proud of our team because what took Halo Top 3 years to do – re-formulate and re-brand – we were able to do in 3 months with GATSBY. Our new packaging is our attempt at a 2020's take on 1920's style, contrasting the formality and stiffness of art deco designs with the vibrancy and energy of bright ombré color patterns. Now the packaging embodies contrast just like our products do as low-calorie, low-sugar products that surprisingly somehow still taste amazing."

GATSBY chocolate is redefining indulgence by delivering delicious chocolate for less than half the calories and a fraction of the sugar compared to other premium chocolate. To innovate chocolate in this way, GATSBY created a recipe using ingredients like allulose (a sweetener that naturally occurs in fruit such as figs) and a keto-friendly MCT oil, resulting in a chocolate bar that cuts the extra calories and sugar without compromising on taste or texture. GATSBY's decadent chocolate bars and peanut butter cups are now rolling out in stores in retailers across the country and online. To get your hands on the chocolate nearest you, please visit here. To learn more about GATSBY, please visit www.gatsbychocolate.com or follow along on Tik Tok, Facebook, and Instagram.

About GATSBY

GATSBY is crafting a new way to indulge by delivering premium chocolate for less than half the calories and a fraction of the sugar compared to other premium chocolate. With a melt-in-your-mouth taste that you have to try to believe, you'll be shocked to learn just how low in calories and sugar GATSBY products are. These decadent chocolate bars and peanut butter cups are now rolling out in stores in retailers across the country and online. To get your hands on the chocolate nearest you, please visit here. To learn more about GATSBY, please visit www.gatsbyco.com or follow along on Tik Tok, Facebook, and Instagram.



https://www.gatsbychocolate.com/pages/us-v-them Based on approximate values calculated using a 30g serving and applicable nutrition fact panels

https://www.gatsbychocolate.com/pages/us-v-them Based on approximate values calculated using a 20g serving and applicable nutrition fact panels

GATSBY chocolate is expanding its line of permissibly indulgent chocolate products with its brand-new Peanut Butter Cups and an additional flavor of its innovative chocolate bars, Sea Salt Extra Dark. (PRNewswire)

GATSBY chocolate is redefining indulgence by delivering delicious chocolate for less than half the calories and a fraction of the sugar compared to other premium chocolate. (PRNewswire)

With less than half the calories and a quarter of the sugar compared to the premium peanut butter cups on the market, this treat will take your taste buds for a ride (PRNewswire)

GATSBY's peanut butter cup is a perfect combination of two fan-favorite flavors (milk chocolate and peanut butter) and is only 50 calories per cup – making it the lowest-calorie peanut butter cup by far on the market, and it’s even about half the calories compared to the leading low-sugar peanut butter cups! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GATSBY Chocolate