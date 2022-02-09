Valens Semiconductor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 2, 2022

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Valens will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 642-5032 (U.S.), 0 (800) 917-5108 (UK), 03 918 0609 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0609 (all other locations).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens' website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens' website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the automotive and audio-video industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional AV market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are already on the road and its underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the new international standard for automotive connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

