TLOS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Telos Corporation Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telos Corporation ("Telos" or "the company") (NASDAQ: TLOS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Telos securities between November 19, 2020, and November 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Telos you have until April 8, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

