RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS AND INCREASED 2022 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020







(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues

$ 187,261



$ 163,284



$ 726,407



$ 660,681































Net earnings available to common

stockholders

$ 65,129



$ 56,802

(1) $ 264,217



$ 210,859

(1) Net earnings per common share

$ 0.37



$ 0.33

(1) $ 1.51



$ 1.22

(1)



























FFO available to common stockholders

$ 120,529



$ 107,565



$ 467,833



$ 428,236



FFO per common share

$ 0.69



$ 0.62



$ 2.68



$ 2.49































Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 131,426



$ 109,331



$ 500,058



$ 446,681



Core FFO per common share

$ 0.75



$ 0.63



$ 2.86



$ 2.59































AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 135,132

(2) $ 119,764

(3) $ 534,792

(2) $ 431,444

(3) AFFO per common share

$ 0.77

(2) $ 0.69

(3) $ 3.06

(2) $ 2.51

(3)





(1) Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.12 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying

certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Amounts include ($2,949) and ($24,945) of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19

rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per

common share would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Amounts include ($2,507) and $30,474 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferrals (repayments) from the COVID-19

rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per

common share results would have been $0.68 and $2.68 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

2021 Highlights:

Dividend yield of 4.4% at December 31, 2021

Annual dividend per common share increased to $2.10 marking the 32 nd consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies

Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.0%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, at December 31, 2021 as compared to 98.6% at September 30, 2021 , and 98.5% at December 31, 2020

$555.4 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 156 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 1,341,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.5%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 18.2 years

Sold 74 properties for $122.0 million , producing $23.1 million of gains on sale, at a cap rate of 7.4%

Raised $3.8 million in net proceeds from issuance of 92,577 common shares

Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2051

Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052

Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2023

Redeemed all 13,800,000 depositary shares of its 5.200% Series F Preferred Stock for an aggregate redemption price of $25.111944 per depository share

Weighted average debt maturity increased to 14.7 years (from 10.2 years at December 31, 2020 )

Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.1 billion , reduced pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points, and extended maturity to June 2025

Ended the year with $171.3 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $1.1 billion bank credit facility

99.8% of properties are unencumbered with secured mortgage debt

Total average annual shareholder return of 12% over the past 25 years exceeds industry and general equity averages

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

As of January 31, 2022 , NNN had collected approximately 99.4% of rent originally due for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

$100.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 49 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 251,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.4 years

Sold 21 properties with net proceeds of $51.0 million , producing $5.2 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 8.0%

Raised $0.7 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 15,911 common shares

NNN entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants for an aggregate $4,758,000 and $52,019,000 of rent originally due for the year ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The rent deferral lease amendments required the deferred rents to be repaid at a later time during the lease term. Approximately $31,776,000 and $3,259,000 of the deferred rent was repaid in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Core FFO guidance for 2022 was increased from a range of $2.90 to $2.97 per share to a range of $2.93 to $3.00 per share. The 2022 AFFO is estimated to be $3.01 to $3.07 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.76 to $1.82 per share, plus $1.18 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2021 was an outstanding year for National Retail Properties. Every aspect of our business is in great position to address the future. From a balance sheet that has tremendous capacity to fund new investments, to tenant relationships that generate high quality investments and stable long-term cash flow, to management and board leadership enhancements that put the right people in the right seats for the long-term, National Retail Properties is well-positioned to continue its consistent growth and success."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 3,223 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32,753,000 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital and risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Income Statement Summary (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



















Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Revenues:

























Rental income

$ 186,633



$ 162,902



$ 723,859



$ 658,793



Interest and other income from real estate transactions



628





382





2,548





1,888









187,261





163,284





726,407





660,681



Operating expenses:

























General and administrative



9,947





9,247





44,640





38,161



Real estate



7,520





8,059





28,385





28,362



Depreciation and amortization



53,389





49,095





205,220





196,623



Leasing transaction costs



57





40





203





76



Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



7,310





4,380





21,957





37,442



Executive retirement costs



—





1,766





—





1,766









78,223





72,587





300,405





302,430



Gain on disposition of real estate



5,159





2,601





23,094





16,238



Earnings from operations



114,197





93,298





449,096





374,489



Other expenses (revenues):

























Interest and other income



(57)





(73)





(216)





(417)



Interest expense



36,684





32,084





137,874

(1)

129,431

(2) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





21,328





16,679









36,627





32,011





158,986





145,693



Net earnings



77,570





61,287





290,110





228,796



Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





—





3





3



Net earnings attributable to NNN



77,570





61,287





290,113





228,799



Series F preferred stock dividends



(1,544)





(4,485)





(14,999)





(17,940)



Excess of redemption value over carrying value of

preferred shares redeemed



(10,897)





—





(10,897)





—



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 65,129



$ 56,802



$ 264,217



$ 210,859































Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























Basic



174,750





173,310





174,711





172,110



Diluted



174,868





173,453





174,819





172,217































Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:

























Basic

$ 0.37



$ 0.33



$ 1.51



$ 1.22



Diluted

$ 0.37



$ 0.33



$ 1.51



$ 1.22









(1) Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2021 (2) Includes $2,291 in connection with the redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2020

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



















Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 65,129



$ 56,802

(1) $ 264,217



$ 210,859

(1) Real estate depreciation and amortization



53,249





48,984





204,753





196,173



Gain on disposition of real estate



(5,159)





(2,601)





(23,094)





(16,238)



Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of

recoveries



7,310





4,380





21,957





37,442



Total FFO adjustments



55,400





50,763





203,616





217,377



FFO available to common stockholders

$ 120,529



$ 107,565



$ 467,833



$ 428,236































FFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.69



$ 0.62



$ 2.68



$ 2.49



Diluted

$ 0.69



$ 0.62



$ 2.68



$ 2.49































Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 65,129



$ 56,802

(1) $ 264,217



$ 210,859

(1) Total FFO adjustments



55,400





50,763





203,616





217,377



FFO available to common stockholders



120,529





107,565





467,833





428,236































Executive retirement costs



—





1,766





—





1,766



Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





21,328





16,679



Excess of redemption value over carrying value of

preferred shares redeemed



10,897





—





10,897





—



Total Core FFO adjustments



10,897





1,766





32,225





18,445



Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 131,426



$ 109,331



$ 500,058



$ 446,681































Core FFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.75



$ 0.63



$ 2.86



$ 2.60



Diluted

$ 0.75



$ 0.63



$ 2.86



$ 2.59









(1) Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.12 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants

as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



















Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 65,129



$ 56,802

(1) $ 264,217



$ 210,859

(1) Total FFO adjustments



55,400





50,763





203,616





217,377



Total Core FFO adjustments



10,897





1,766





32,225





18,445



Core FFO available to common stockholders



131,426





109,331





500,058





446,681































Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



2,046





7,437





21,137





(26,027)



Net capital lease rent adjustment



79





66





340





210



Below-market rent amortization



(280)





(175)





(710)





(887)



Stock based compensation expense



1,975





3,275





14,295





12,855



Capitalized interest expense



(114)





(170)





(328)





(1,388)



Total AFFO adjustments



3,706





10,433





34,734





(15,237)



AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 135,132

(2) $ 119,764

(3) $ 534,792

(2) $ 431,444

(3)



























AFFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.77

(2) $ 0.69

(3) $ 3.06

(2) $ 2.51

(3) Diluted

$ 0.77

(2) $ 0.69

(3) $ 3.06

(2) $ 2.51

(3)



























Other Information:

























Rental income from operating leases(4)

$ 181,078



$ 157,408



$ 703,865



$ 639,265



Earned income from direct financing leases(4)

$ 154



$ 160



$ 623



$ 647



Percentage rent(4)

$ 176



$ 114



$ 706



$ 842































Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(4)

$ 5,225



$ 5,220



$ 18,665



$ 18,039



Real estate expenses



(7,520)





(8,059)





(28,385)





(28,362)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,295)



$ (2,839)



$ (9,720)



$ (10,323)































Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,164



$ 1,085



$ 5,186



$ 5,009



Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding

maturities)

$ 161



$ 153



$ 630



$ 596



Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 116



$ 114



$ 451



$ 461









(1) Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.12 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants

as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Amounts include ($2,949) and ($24,945) of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent

deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share

would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Amounts include ($2,507) and $30,474 of net straight-line accrued net rent deferrals (repayments) from the COVID-19 rent deferral

lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results

would have been $0.68 and $2.68 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. (4) For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $186,633 and $723,859, respectively, classified as

rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the aggregate of such amounts is

$162,902 and $658,793, respectively.

2022 Earnings Guidance: Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2022 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition

of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.76 - $1.82 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.18 per share Core FFO per share

$2.93 - $3.00 per share AFFO per share(1)

$3.01 - $3.07 per share General and administrative expenses

$42 - $44 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$10 - $12 Million Acquisition volume

$550 - $650 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $100 Million





(1) Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the net rent repayment from the COVID-19 rent deferral

lease amendments of $5.4 million for 2022. Excluding such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been

$2.98 - $3.04 for 2022.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (in thousands) (unaudited)

















December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets:











Real estate portfolio

$ 7,444,289



$ 7,212,655

Real estate held for sale



5,557





5,671

Cash and cash equivalents



171,322





267,236

Receivables, net of allowance of $782 and $835, respectively



3,154





4,338

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,587 and $6,947, respectively



31,942





53,958

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $19,377 and $17,294, respectively



7,443





1,917

Other assets



87,347





92,069

Total assets

$ 7,751,054



$ 7,637,844















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs



10,697





11,395

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



3,735,769





3,209,527

Accrued interest payable



23,923





19,401

Other liabilities



79,002





78,217

Total liabilities



3,849,391





3,318,540















Stockholders' equity of NNN



3,901,662





4,319,300

Noncontrolling interests



1





4

Total equity



3,901,663





4,319,304















Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,751,054



$ 7,637,844















Common shares outstanding



175,636





175,233















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



32,753





32,461



National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2021 (in thousands) (unaudited)





























Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity

Date Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —



L + 77.5 bps





— %

June 2025





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2024



350,000





349,801





3.900 %



3.924 %

June 2024 2025



400,000





399,583





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





347,909





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





398,995





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





397,944





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





398,921





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2048



300,000





295,982





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,160





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





441,721





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





439,636





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



3,800,000





3,764,652















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 3,800,000



$ 3,764,652















































Debt costs







$ (38,145)

















Accumulated amortization





9,262

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(28,883)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 3,735,769























(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 14.7 years

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance



Interest

Rate



Maturity

Date Mortgage(1)

$ 10,719





5.230 %

July 2023

















Debt costs



(147)











Accumulated amortization



125











Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization



(22)











Mortgages payable, including unamortized

premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$ 10,697







































(1) Includes unamortized premium

National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2021

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2021, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2021 Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.37 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.48 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

N/C Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.78 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.94









Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2021 Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

40.6% Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1% Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.57 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

246%

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade







As of December 31,

% of Rent

Collections

Quarter Ended

December 31,



Lines of Trade

2021(1)

2020(2)

2021(3) 1.

Convenience stores

17.9%

18.2%

100.0% 2.

Automotive service

12.3%

10.3%

99.5% 3.

Restaurants – full service

9.8%

10.5%

97.3% 4.

Restaurants – limited service

9.4%

9.7%

99.6% 5.

Family entertainment centers

5.9%

5.9%

99.9% 6.

Health and fitness

5.2%

5.3%

98.9% 7.

Theaters

4.5%

4.4%

99.9% 8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

3.9%

3.5%

99.9% 9.

Equipment rental

3.2%

2.6%

100.0% 10.

Automotive parts

3.0%

3.1%

99.7% 11.

Wholesale clubs

2.5%

2.6%

100.0% 12.

Home improvement

2.5%

2.6%

100.0% 13.

Medical service providers

2.0%

2.2%

98.4% 14.

Furniture

1.7%

1.7%

100.0% 15.

General merchandise

1.7%

1.7%

100.0% 16.

Consumer electronics

1.5%

1.5%

100.0% 17.

Home furnishings

1.5%

1.6%

100.0% 18.

Travel plazas

1.5%

1.5%

98.9% 19.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.3%

1.1%

99.9% 20.

Drug stores

1.3%

1.5%

100.0%



Other

7.4%

8.5%

98.4%



Total

100.0%

100.0%

99.4%

Top 10 States



State

% of Total(1)





State

% of Total(1) 1.

Texas

16.9%

6.

Georgia

4.6% 2.

Florida

8.6%

7.

Indiana

4.0% 3.

Ohio

5.5%

8.

Tennessee

3.8% 4.

Illinois

5.5%

9.

Virginia

3.4% 5.

North Carolina

4.7%

10.

California

3.3%



As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.



(1) $713,169,000 as of December 31, 2021.



(2) $675,120,000 as of December 31, 2020. (3) Rent collections received as of January 31, 2022, excluding the repayment of amounts previously

deferred according to the rent deferral lease amendments.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Tenants



Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

Total(1) 1.

7-Eleven

139

4.9% 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.6% 3.

Camping World

44

3.8% 4.

LA Fitness

30

3.7% 5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.2% 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

3.1% 7.

AMC Theatre

20

2.9% 8.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

82

2.7% 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

12

2.5% 10.

Sunoco

59

2.1% 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

123

2.1% 12.

Frisch's Restaurants

69

1.9% 13.

Main Event

18

1.8% 14.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59

1.7% 15.

Chuck E. Cheese's

53

1.5% 16.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.5% 17.

Best Buy

16

1.5% 18.

Bob Evans

106

1.5% 19.

Dave & Buster's

11

1.4% 20.

Pull-A-Part

20

1.3%

Lease Expirations (3)



% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area (2)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area (2) 2022

2.8%

75

739,000

2028

4.7%

157

1,245,000 2023

2.6%

113

1,402,000

2029

2.8%

71

987,000 2024

3.3%

93

1,455,000

2030

3.7%

106

1,194,000 2025

5.9%

192

2,013,000

2031

8.3%

190

2,781,000 2026

5.5%

217

2,139,000

2032

5.1%

165

1,396,000 2027

8.5%

224

3,375,000

Thereafter

46.8%

1,586

13,669,000





(1) Based on the annual base rent of $713,169,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2021. (2) Square feet. (3) As of December 31, 2021, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.6 years.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Rent Deferral Lease Amendments (in thousands)

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment by quarter of the rent deferral lease amendments executed as of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):







Deferred





Scheduled Repayment







Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total





Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total



Cumulative

Total

2020



$ 33,594



$ 18,425



$ 52,019





91.7 %



$ 3,239



$ 20



$ 3,259





5.7 %



5.7 %



























































2021 Q1



678





2,018





2,696





4.7 %





10,059





610





10,669





18.8 %



24.5 %

Q2



278





750





1,028





1.8 %





8,599





1,751





10,350





18.2 %



42.7 %

Q3



34





750





784





1.4 %





4,328





1,740





6,068





10.7 %



53.4 %

Q4



—





250





250





0.4 %





2,949





1,740





4,689





8.3 %



61.7 %







990





3,768





4,758





8.3 %





25,935





5,841





31,776





56.0 %



61.7 %



























































2022 Q1



—





—





—





—







1,780





2,283





4,063





7.2 %



68.9 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







1,729





2,284





4,013





7.1 %



76.0 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







1,201





2,284





3,485





6.1 %



82.1 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







681





2,284





2,965





5.2 %



87.3 %







—





—





—





—







5,391





9,135





14,526





25.6 %



87.3 %



























































2023





—





—





—





—







19





3,334





3,353





5.9 %



93.2 %



























































2024





—





—





—





—







—





1,932





1,932





3.4 %



96.6 %



























































2025





—





—





—





—







—





1,931





1,931





3.4 %



100.0 %

































































$ 34,584



$ 22,193



$ 56,777











$ 34,584



$ 22,193



$ 56,777















