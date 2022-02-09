LG HEADLINES NET-ZERO SHOWHOME: 'NEW AMERICAN HOME'

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative home appliances, HVAC solutions, consumer electronics and solar panels from LG Electronics are delivering high performance, unparalleled home connectivity, enhanced convenience and energy efficiency to The New American Home® (TNAH), official show home of the 2022 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS). The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) chose LG as Platinum Partner for this year's featured "Net Zero" home in the heart of central Florida.

The LG Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with proprietary TurboWash, and its companion Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer streamlines laundry day for homeowners with smart features including artificial intelligence. Credit: Davis Jeffrey (PRNewswire)

Built by Orlando builder Envy Homes, TNAH 2022 is a modern, two-level, 4,674-square foot coastal-style home that centers on bringing sustainability and wellness to the forefront of residential design, with a focus on flexible spaces and scalability features that will be intrinsic to post-pandemic consumer demands. Although intentionally more modest in square footage than its predecessors, TNAH 2022 still "goes big" when it comes to showcasing how any home can be transformed into a high-performance, high-tech space when integrating today's building and appliance innovations to reduce energy consumption, increase efficiency and enhance daily life.

According to Drew Smith, energy consultant, National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Master Verifier for the project and COO of Two Trails, Inc., "This year's home is one of the most efficient in IBS show home program history, designed to be 40 percent more efficient than the average new code-built home, and that's before the integration of solar panels." TNAH's noteworthy environmental distinctions include National Green Building Standard "Emerald" certification, ENERGY STAR building certification, and Zero Energy Ready status from the Department of Energy.

﻿"The New American Home boasts an impressive negative 15 (-15) rating on the HERS (Home Energy Rating Score) Index, the industry standard by which a home's energy efficiency is measured; by point of comparison, a home built to code scores a HERS Index rating of 100, while a net zero energy home scores zero - making this year's project incredibly efficient. This level of efficiency would have been very difficult without the incorporation of LG's highly efficient portfolio of Energy Star appliances, VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) HVAC technology and solar modules," said Smith.

Advanced Air Conditioning Technologies for Efficient Indoor Comfort and Control

TNAH features advanced HVAC systems and controls from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA that complement the home's unique design characteristics. Two energy efficient LG Multi V™ S 5-ton Heat Recovery outdoor units are connected to multiple LG Vertical Air Handler units, which feature LG inverter technology and offer discrete and flexible installation. They effortlessly enhance the high-end design of the home while ensuring homeowner comfort in all seasons. These customizable home comfort solutions are easily controlled via wall-mounted smart thermostats or with a smartphone using the LG ThinQ app.

Renewable Energy Solutions for Net Zero Homes

Supporting TNAH's environmental sustainability and appealing design are rooftop installations of high-efficiency solar modules. These LG NeON® panels are projected to provide 100 percent of the annual electric energy needs for the home and will help power the home to support its Net Zero design. These panels feature gapfree technology for a stylish appearance as well as Cello technology for unmatched durability, efficiency and performance in diverse environments.

Convenience and Design from Smart Laundry Appliances for a Better Life at Home

Smart LG appliances in TNAH 2022 deliver added convenience with advanced technologies and come equipped with elevated design and designer-grade finishes. A number of home appliance innovations from the LG Builder division are featured, including:

LG STUDIO WashTower ™ (model WSEX200HNA / WSGX201HNA ): Featured in the master closet of TNAH, this industry-first single-unit vertical laundry solution takes up half the floor space, giving consumers the flexibility to elevate their laundry experience while still tackling ultra-large loads. The ENERGY STAR ® certified LG STUDIO WashTower includes a large-capacity 5.0- cubic-foot washer that can tackle king-size bedding and a custom dryer rack for added convenience. Another LG WashTower is featured in the second floor laundry room. (model): Featured in the master closet of TNAH, this industry-first single-unit vertical laundry solution takes up half the floor space, giving consumers the flexibility to elevate their laundry experience while still tackling ultra-large loads. The ENERGY STARcertified LG STUDIO WashTower includes a large-capacity 5.0- cubic-foot washer that can tackle king-size bedding and a custom dryer rack for added convenience. Another LG WashTower is featured in the second floor laundry room.

LG STUDIO Styler Steam Closet (model S5MSB ): The LG STUDIO Styler refreshes, deodorizes and sanitizes with the gentle power of steam – no chemicals needed. The new model features expanded capacity with room for five hangers and an additional pants hanger in the door for perfect creases, delivering unmatched flexibility – no plumbing required. (model): The LG STUDIO Styler refreshes, deodorizes and sanitizes with the gentle power of steam – no chemicals needed. The new model features expanded capacity with room for five hangers and an additional pants hanger in the door for perfect creases, delivering unmatched flexibility – no plumbing required.

LG TurboWash ENERGY STAR Washer and Dryer (models WM4500HBA and DLEX4500B): Located on the second level of the home, the TurboWash front-load washer delivers a complete clean in just 30 minutes1 while the dryer uses TrueSteam ™ to instantly refresh fabrics. Also included is the LG Sidekick ™ Pedestal Washer for small loads and a storage pedestal to elevate appliances off the floor for more comfortable loading and unloading and to provide maximum storage space to help minimize laundry room clutter. (modelsand): Located on the second level of the home, the TurboWash front-load washer delivers a complete clean in just 30 minuteswhile the dryer uses TrueSteam ™ to instantly refresh fabrics. Also included is the LG Sidekick ™ Pedestal Washer for small loads and a storage pedestal to elevate appliances off the floor for more comfortable loading and unloading and to provide maximum storage space to help minimize laundry room clutter.

The chef's kitchen features built-in appliances – advanced pro-style ranges, column refrigerators, freezers, wine refrigerators and more – from LG's fast-growing luxury brand, Signature Kitchen Suite. (See separate news release.)

Immersive Home Entertainment Experience from Smart 4K OLED TVs

Bringing an immersive home entertainment experience to TNAH are 4K Ultra HD OLED TVs from LG Electronics, selected by the NAHB and the home designers as exclusive consumer electronics partner. Known throughout the industry as the pinnacle of premium television technology, LG OLED TVs offer perfect blacks and vibrant color for impressive picture quality. TNAH features the award-winning 77-inch LG OLED TV in the main living room and the 65-inch LG OLED "Gallery" NEXTGEN TV in the game room, as well as 48-inch models in the home's multi-purpose gym/flex space and on the outdoor terrace.

Visitors to this week's IBS Show are invited to tour the home free of charge. For more information, visit www.TNAH.com.

1Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

About The New American Home

The New American Home® (TNAH) is the official show home of the annual NAHB International Builders' Show® . It showcases industry best practices, innovative design concepts, state-of-the-art products and the latest construction techniques. Each year, a new home is unveiled to demonstrate the most noteworthy advancements in home building, allowing industry professionals to glean new ideas that they can replicate within other housing projects. A principal goal of the program is to maximize housing performance and energy efficiency. Each home incorporates elements from the NAHB Green Building Standard and embodies only the highest levels of quality, safety, aesthetics, and sustainability.

LG’s space-saving WashTower is perfect for homeowners with smaller laundry spaces and has a wide-range of settings with centrally located controls at just the right height. Credit: Davis Jeffrey (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics USA’s Multi V S Heat Pump & Heat Recovery units provide quiet operation and energy efficiency even in the most extreme climates. Credit: Davis Jeffrey (PRNewswire)

LG’s 4K Smart OLED televisions deliver infinite contrast between perfect black and intense color. Credit: Davis Jeffrey (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA