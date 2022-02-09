FastAF Launches Curated Valentine's Day Bouquets

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF), the curated quick commerce retailer which selects products and brands that help people live better, today announced the launch of Valentine's Day bouquets curated by local artists. For the launch, FastAF partnered with local floral artists to create custom bouquets based on location. The offerings were designed by Flowerboy Project in Los Angeles, Floral Studio in New York City, and Floral Loft in San Francisco.

FastAF (PRNewswire)

Sweet Nothings ($110) - "When FastAF came to us about partnering on a specialized bouquet in Los Angeles , we were thrilled to be able to share our creations with a larger audience outside of Venice ," says Stella Shirinda, Owner & Co-Founder of Flowerboy Project. "This bouquet features a beautiful mix of white, cream, tan and soft pink lisianthus, roses, queen anne lace, carnations and plumosa."





White Roses ($110) - "We offer a highly curated bouquet, a synergy we share with FastAF," says Thomas Lewis , Partner and President of Floral Studio. "This assortment is a classic showcase of cream roses, in a glass vase with green leaf wrapping."





Some Like it Hot ($99) - "As a local florist, it's great to get increased exposure from like-minded brands," says Kelly Lee , Owner of Floral Loft. "This whimsical bouquet features a mix of orchids, pink roses, spray roses, tuberoses, tropical lilies and proteas."

The Valentine's Day bouquets are available for purchase on FastAF starting today, February 9th, 2022. Orders will be delivered exclusively on February 14, 2022. Quantities are limited, so shoppers are encouraged to reserve their orders before they are sold out.

ABOUT FASTAF TECHNOLOGIES INC.

FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF) is the curated quick commerce retailer with a selection of brands that are healthy and higher quality – delivered in minutes. Launched in 2020 by founder and CEO Lee Hnetinka, FastAF has rapidly become the preferred choice for shoppers who value speed and products that enable them to live better. Partnering with more than 600 national and local retailers FastAF has curated the healthiest selection on earth and currently operates in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. FastAF is backed by leading venture capital firms, and angel investors: Luxor Capital, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Cota Capital, R/GA Ventures, Village Global, Interlace Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, renowned angel investor and CoinBase Board Member, Gokul Rajaram, R/GA's Founder & Chairman, Bob Greenberg, and Former President of Expedia, Inc., Gary Fritz.

Image courtesy of FastAF at Flowerboy Projects. Model: Ella Moore (PRNewswire)

