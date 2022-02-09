Eka Software Records Significant Cloud Momentum in 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading enterprise cloud platform for commodity and supply chain management, today announced key metrics to close out 2021. The company's continued growth and business expansion stem from a record-setting 16 remote customer implementations, introduction of new product lines and increase in global workforce.

Key growth metrics:

16 enterprises go live remotely on Eka cloud platform:

With global demand for resilience and efficiency continuing to rise amid fast-paced market conditions, Eka accomplished a record-setting 16 enterprise client implementations , reflecting its commitment to adapting to challenging environments and compressed timelines. Clients newly leveraging Eka's cloud-based solutions as the foundation for their extended enterprise systems include recognizable, global enterprises such as Alvean, Vibra Energy and more, accounting for more than 600 total new users. Overall Eka's cloud platform now supports over 5,000 users worldwide.

Expansion in product portfolio

: Beyond the record-setting number of implementations, 2021 proved to be a transformative year for Eka. The company's foundation and origins as an enterprise CTRM solution provider has evolved to now include dynamic technology solutions for professionals across the C-suite, including CFOs. In line with its mission to unify critical business processes from procurement to payments, Eka launched new solutions for treasury sustainability and ESG reporting , and e-sourcing , solidifying its reach across virtually all aspects of the payments process. Additionally, Eka continued to en hance its CTRM and ETRM solutions with deeper functionalities across origination and risk enabling customers to accelerate their business transformation across agriculture, energy, CPG, and metals and mining businesses.

30 new wins across existing and new customers

: As demand for digital transformation across disciplines and sectors continued to accelerate, Eka reported 30 new wins which include a number of high-profile companies across agriculture, energy, metals and mining industries. The company made significant headways into treasury, risk and compliance, F&B manufacturing and Sustainability as it added some of the world's leading brands in this space to its client roster.

Growth in global headcount: Spurred by growing demand for its platform-driven solutions and new market opportunities through its new solutions, Eka also grew its workforce through the year. At 660, Eka's global employee strength increased by 25% across engineering, product development, delivery and support to help customers achieve their business objectives.

Manav Garg, CEO and Founder of Eka Software Solutions, commented: "In 2021, global enterprises were presented with more significant challenges than ever before, from supply chain disruptions to high-profile ransomware attacks and cybersecurity threats. These challenges demonstrate how critical it is for firms to rely on a unified platform with built-in flexibility to prepare for and quickly address anything that may arise."

Garg continued, "Eka enters 2022 with significant tailwinds thanks in large part to our talented team of professionals that consistently deliver superior solutions and service. The extension of our platform in 2021 along with our continued investment to enable fully remote and seamless implementations and support has provided a launching pad for continued success and growth in the years to come."

Eka's growth reflects the strong business performance which is expected to continue given the accelerated push towards cloud adoption in markets worldwide. To date, Eka's cloud platform has been leveraged by the world's largest enterprise firms, but continued enhancements and extension of its platform will enable Eka to target middle-market enterprises as well beginning in 2022.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Eka supports more than 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

