BEKO U.S. LEVERAGES ITS GLOBAL PEDIGREE IN WELLNESS AND SUSTAINABILITY TO LAUNCH THE BEKO HEALTHY KITCHEN

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalizing on its 66-year global legacy in sustainable operations and a commitment to health and wellness, Beko Home Appliances, the U.S. subsidiary of Arcelik, one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers, has launched the Beko Healthy Kitchen, an industry-first resource of products, people and partnerships that explores the kitchen as the intersection of personal and planetary health in the American home.

Beko unveiled its vision to the appliance trade and general public today at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Fla., to transform the U.S. industry in 2022 and beyond through expert councils, inspired kitchen designs and buildouts, corporate strategic alliances and at least 35 new cooking, cooling and cleaning products with proprietary technologies and features that empower Americans to lead healthier lives while contributing to a healthier planet.

A global appliance manufacturer with a product presence in 400 million homes in 140 countries, Beko operates under the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet. The company's commitment to zero carbon manufacturing coupled with its growing product line that empowers people to live healthier, more sustainable lives has distinguished it as the world's most sustainable home and kitchen appliance brand.

Today's announcement has been years in the making. Since entering the U.S. market in 2016, Beko has been working with thought leaders to shape the concept of a healthy kitchen. Rather than one rigid definition, the result has become an evolving understanding of what a healthy kitchen can and should be – encompassing everything from floorplan and interior design, appliance mix, surfaces and lighting to nutrition, recipe-prep, technology and sustainability practices.

Simultaneously, Beko's global R&D team has been developing a suite of next-generation refrigerators, dishwashers, cooking and laundry appliances, including new-for-U.S. products and variations of Beko's best-selling appliances in Europe, befitting the world's healthiest, more sustainable kitchens and homes.

Four main elements comprise the Beko Healthy Kitchen:

Beko Healthy Kitchen Council.

Healthy Kitchen Strategic Alliance with Dole Food Company, Inc.

Healthy Kitchen Buildouts.

Launch of New Beko Products. Highlights of Beko's year-long product and product line launch calendar include the following:

For more information about the Beko Healthy Kitchen, visit the Beko KBIS Landing Page (www.beko.com/us-en/kbis).

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc., part of the Arçelik family, is the American subsidiary of the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe, with a presence in more than 400 million homes in more than 140 countries. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling and cleaning products that empower homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past five years, and a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance category. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

