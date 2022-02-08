ZeOmega Named #1 Best in KLAS Top Performer for Payer Care Management Solutions 2022

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading population health management organization, announced that it was ranked #1 Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions 2022 with the highest score of all care management solution vendors. The 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, published on Feb. 8, named ZeOmega's Jiva population health management solution the leader in its market category.

ZeOmega announced that it was ranked #1 Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions 2022.

KLAS Research develops its annual Best in KLAS report based on valid, unbiased insights gathered from thousands of healthcare organizations regarding their information technology. The 2022 report measured quantitative and qualitative data to deliver client satisfaction insights and performance metrics in the categories of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value, to help healthcare payers make informed technology decisions.

"Receiving this top ranking from the highly regarded KLAS organization serves as validation that we deliver excellence to our clients and illustrates ZeOmega's unique place in the market as an independent, best of breed solution for a complete range of population health management needs," said ZeOmega CEO Sam Rangaswamy. "Our modular approach enables clients to tailor the solution to their specific needs, versus forcing clients to a claims-based solution. This esteemed recognition is especially meaningful for ZeOmega because it is the direct result of real end-users' positive experiences with the Jiva Platform. As we support our clients in the upgrade to Jiva 6.5 this year, we will be building on and enhancing the industry's best PHM tool and further optimizing our clients' businesses."

To thoroughly evaluate ZeOmega solutions, KLAS collected feedback from many of its clients. As one customer shared, "Jiva is a great tool. It allows us to custom fit the application to meet the specific needs of our organization. The ability to handle these customizations on our side saves us countless hours and dollars that normally would go to the vendor. The success of Jiva in our organization is truly in our own hands." Other users interviewed for this report acknowledged Jiva's configurability and ease of use, and ZeOmega's supportive partnership and open communication.

"The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms," said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. "Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers and payers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

This is not the first time ZeOmega has been distinguished by KLAS – it also was deemed "leading" in the Payer Care Management 2021 Performance Report and Jiva was praised for superior configurability, ease of use, APIs, integration and client support.

ZeOmega will be formally recognized for its achievements at the Best in KLAS Show, which will be held at HIMSS on March 14, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the ZeOmega Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of the 38 million lives covered by its clients. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

