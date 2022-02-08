SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES ELITE MAINTENANCE

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Elite Maintenance Services SC, Inc. ("Elite"). Elite, with locations in Columbia, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina, provides sweeping services to commercial customers and property management companies in both metro regions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Elite expands SCA's market leading presence in the Carolinas and marks SCA's first acquisition in 2022. Combined with SCA's August 2021 acquisition of Major Clean, Inc., SCA is now the largest sweeping provider in Charlotte and Columbia.

"Acquiring Elite allows SCA to grow our capabilities across both markets and broaden our customer base," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "Elite has a rich history of providing best-in-class sweeping services, and we intend to build upon their stellar market reputation. I welcome the talented Elite team to SCA and look forward to providing support and infrastructure to their talented workforce."

This marks SCA's thirty sixth acquisition to-date. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,800 employees in its over 55 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT ELITE MAINTENANCE

Founded in 2005, Elite provides sweeping services to commercial customers and property management companies across the Carolina's. Under the leadership of Greg Coffelt, Elite's company mission is to provide customers with hardworking and dependable crews who deliver exceptional sweeping services to its customers.

