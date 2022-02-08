New Western Opens First Indiana Office in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western , a national real estate investment company that provides much-needed, off-market residential properties for real estate investors, announced today the opening of its first office in Indiana. The expansion into the Hoosier state brings the total number of New Western offices to 42, across 18 states.

New Western Logo (PRNewsfoto/New Western) (PRNewswire)

Realtor.com released its list of the Top 10 Housing Markets Positioned for Growth in 2022 . Indianapolis is listed as number four.

Currently, there are more than 515,000 aged residential properties in the Indianapolis area potentially ideal for local real estate investors to renovate and return to the market.

"Indianapolis is a hot market for investors to consider because approximately 75 percent of homes were built before 2001," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "New Western specializes in finding and acquiring distressed or aging properties that need to be repaired or rehabbed. We provide exclusive inventory for real estate investors to evaluate and purchase in a matter of days.

New Western agents are experts in buying properties that are ideal to fix and flip. The company works with local real estate investors who will purchase the property, complete the repairs, and then either sell it to a new buyer or keep it as a rental property.

Jacob Spain will be the General Manager (GM) in the Indianapolis office, located at 333 N. Alabama St., Suite 350. He has been with New Western since 2015 and previously worked as the GM of South Dallas. Most recently, he helped manage the Tarrant County region during his tenure as the GM of South DFW. Spain has helped facilitate the revitalization of more than $853 million in properties in the past seven years. In his role as GM in Indianapolis, Spain will be responsible for recruiting, hiring, training and leading his team to revitalize $437 million in residential properties in the Indianapolis market in the next five years.

"I'm looking forward to opening a new state location for the company's strategic expansion," said Spain. "We are actively recruiting people to join our team. We provide training, mentorship, and tools to help new agents hit the ground running. New Western agents average 29.2 transactions per year, roughly nine times the industry average of just 3.3. This is an incredible career path for people who are willing to learn the business and looking for advancement within their careers. I'm just one of many examples of General Managers who started out as sales agents and have been able to grow with the company."

New Western brings market insight, an exclusive platform and extensive distressed investment property inventory to help real estate investors acquire fixer-upper properties. The company delivers one property to a real estate investor every 13 minutes and works with more than 100,000 active investors. Since 2008, New Western has bought and sold more than $10.8 billion in residential real estate.

About New Western

New Western is a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through our exclusive marketplace. Our portfolio of companies helps homeowners move on from difficult properties while providing opportunities for local real estate investors to invest in their communities. New Western operates in most major metropolitan areas across the nation. Our brands include New Western , HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending .Each of these divisions focuses on helping to solve a specific need. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Western