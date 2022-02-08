Neuromagen Pharma to Present at the BIO-Europe Spring 2022 Conference

BEER-SHEVA, Israel, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromagen Pharma Ltd., a company developing a new class of telomerase-targeting drugs for the treatment of degenerative, and senescence-associated diseases will provide a company overview at the sixteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring® partnering conference which will be held March 28-31, 2022 in a fully digital format. The presentation can be accessed through the conference partnering platform, and will also be available on the company's website.

Neuromagen is developing a family of patent protected small molecules which act as activators of telomerase reverse transcriptase – a key aging-related enzyme which is associated with longevity and senescence. AGS-499, the lead drug candidate demonstrated outstanding neurogenesis and neuroprotective effects by delaying the onset and the progression of ALS in hSOD1-G93A Tg mouse model, as well as in neuronal cells derived from ALS patients.

Professor Esther Priel, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Neuromagen said: "Our portfolio of small molecules demonstrated preclinical efficacy in models of various degenerative conditions such as fertility, cardiovascular, type 1 diabetes, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). As our main focus is ALS, we will be looking for collaborations to advance our non-core therapeutic areas." Dr. Gil Ben-Menachem, Neuromagen's CEO added: "We are excited to be presenting the company and our pipeline at the upcoming BIO-Europe Spring Conference. We will be looking forward to meaningful partnering discussions."

About Neuromagen Pharma

Neuromagen Pharma is an early-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of innovative small molecules which activate Telomerase – an enzyme which plays a major role in aging-related diseases and in cellular senescence. AGS-499, the lead drug candidates, demonstrated outstanding neurogenesis and neuroprotective effects by delaying the onset and the progression of ALS in hSOD1-G93A Tg mouse model, and in neuronal cells derived from ALS patients.

