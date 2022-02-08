GLOBAL COLLECTIVE PUBLISHERS TO PUBLISH ACADEMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER ERNEST THOMPSON'S DEBUT NOVEL THE BOOK OF MAPS

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Collective Publishers announced today it will publish Academy and Golden Globe winner Ernest Thompson's debut novel. Thompson's The Book of Maps tells the story of a father-son duo and the quintessential, all American road trip they take across the United States, the impetus for which coming from a rare 1930's edition of the travel guide The Book of Maps. As much an adventurous tale chronicling the wild adventures of Brendan Tibbet and his son Brenlyn as they travel from L.A. to New Hampshire, it is the interior journey that Thompson tells with sensitivity and deftness; an interior journey that is enlightening, heartwarming and life-changing for the father, who, at the end of the trip must reveal to Brenlyn that his marriage to his mother has ended.

Curtis Key, Publisher and President of Global Collective Publishers, acquired world rights from literary agent Priya Doraswamy of Lotus Lane Literary.

In the summer of 2002, Academy Award winner Ernest Thompson drove across the country with his 10-year-old son and a story took root. In addition to his Oscar for On Golden Pond, Ernest's work has won two Golden Globes, a Writers Guild Award, a Broadway Drama Guild Award and been nominated for a Tony, an Emmy, and a British Academy Award. His plays have been seen in theatres around the world, his most enduring, On Golden Pond, translated into 30 languages and presented in more than 40 countries. Others include The West Side Waltz (starring Katharine Hepburn), A Sense of Humor (Jack Lemmon), Ax of Love, Some Parts Missing and his newest, Ask|Answer. Among other films he's written and/or directed are Sweet Hearts Dance (Susan Sarandon and Jeff Daniels), 1969 (Robert Downey Jr.), The West Side Waltz (Shirley MacLaine and Liza Minnelli), The Lies Boys Tell (Kirk Douglas) and two new indies, Time and Charges and Heavenly Angle.

Founded as an independent press in 2019, Global Collective's mission is to provide a platform for voices from around the world, crossing the borders of language, culture, and religion, to create a space where diverse communities can exchange stories that express their individual and shared sense of humanity through a variety of literary genres.

