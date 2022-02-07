WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO AWARD $30,000 TO SIXTY ATLANTA AREA TEACHERS TO HELP MEET THE NEEDS OF LOCAL CLASSROOMS Amid COVID-19 and budget concerns, teachers often have to buy supplies and classroom items out of their own pockets

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will award a total of $30,000 to sixty Atlanta area teachers to help cover classroom expenses. Starting February 7 and running through February 18, Witherite Law Group will run the "Keep Your Classrooms Running" campaign where teachers can submit their stories and classroom needs to win $500. Parents, principals and other community members may also nominate deserving teachers. Metro Atlanta teachers can register to win at hotspotatl.com, Mypraise.atl.com, or majicatl.com. Winners will be announced daily from February 21 - March 4, with some surprise check presentations made to teachers right in their classrooms.

1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Witherite Law Group) (PRNewswire)

Amid COVID-19 and budget concerns, teachers often have to buy supplies and classroom items out of their own pockets. Teachers usually have support during the first semester of classes, but as the second semester approaches classroom funds are often limited. Witherite Law Group wants to make it financially easier on the teachers in the Spring semester and hopes this small gesture is an opportunity to show appreciation to a few teachers in our local area and lift morale.

"Teachers get assistance at the beginning of the school year, but most of the time, it doesn't cover the second semester and usually isn't enough to fund special programs and classroom projects that students need. We want to step in and make sure Atlanta area teachers have the resources they need to meet the needs of all of their students," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "My mother was a teacher in the inner city in Texas. I was always inspired by her sacrifices and the sacrifices all teachers make to train our future leaders."

The "Keep Your Classrooms Running" campaign is open to all teachers in the metro Atlanta area. Witherite Law Group is looking for inspiring stories or creative classroom program funding needs. Parents, teachers, family, friends, etc., are encouraged to enter teachers to win the monetary awards by sharing why the teacher is deserving of the award and how they would use the money to benefit their students. According to a recent article on NPR.com, teaching is one of the most stressful occupations in the U.S., tied only with nursing. Both occupations have been under enormous stress and pressure with the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, where students and staff are testing positive daily. Through the "Keep Your Classrooms Running" campaign, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck hope to not only provide classroom funding, but also lift morale and infuse a boost of positively and hope for Atlanta area educators as well.

