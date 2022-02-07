Versapay's Dave Vieregg Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Versapay, a leading provider of cloud-based payments and accounts receivable (AR) automation solutions, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dave Vieregg, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

During his 20+ years in leadership and management, Dave has led and built partner channels at organizations from Insurance to Tax software, Accounting, CRM, Sales & Marketing SaaS, and Payments. He is a producer of world-class sales and distribution channels that support Small Business (SMB), Mid-Market & Enterprise, Government, and Education. With a customer-first mindset, he builds channels that bring trusted advisors to the forefront, including VAR, MSP, Distribution, and Strategic partnerships. In his current role as Senior Vice President, Channel Sales, Dave is responsible for leading the channel sales team and growing Versapay's channel sales relationships.

"Congrats to Dave on this well-deserved recognition," shares Craig O'Neill, Versapay CEO. "He is a proven leader with a track record of building high-achieving teams. Under Dave's leadership our channel team has been driving great results: high partner engagement, partner revenue growth, and ultimately, happy customers. His positivity and commitment to partnering with our channel partners add to Versapay's #CustomerObsessed culture."

With nine out of ten CFOs currently digitizing their account operations, Versapay's VersaPartner program is growing quickly. Built specifically for Value Added Resellers (VARs), the VersaPartner program provides access to world-class products, resources, and support to help partners drive digital payment adoption, transform accounts receivable teams, and deliver more value to their customers. One great example of Versapay's offerings designed for VARs is the company's integrated payments solution for NetSuite, the market-leading payments product that recently earned Versapay NetSuite Partner of the Year recognition.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Versapay

Versapay is focused on driving accounts receivable efficiencies and accelerating companies' cash flow by connecting AR teams with their customers over the cloud. The Versapay Network makes billing and payments easy for buyers and sellers, reducing costs and eliminating paper, checks, and manual processes. Based in Toronto and Atlanta, Versapay is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm. Learn more at versapay.com. Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/Versapay and https://www.linkedin.com/company/versapay/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

