ROCKY MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIALS ENGAGES CIVIL ENGINEERING DESIGN FIRMS FOR PHASE 2 OF ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAIL PARK CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Industrials, Inc. (RMI), Colorado's next generation infrastructure company, announces the engagement of Matrix Design and Plummer & Associates to provide civil engineering and design services in the construction of RMI's Phase 2, 470-acre heavy industrial rail platform.

"The RMI team is pleased to work with such highly regarded and respected Denver engineering and design firms to help deliver our vision for a transformative rail served industrial park," said Brian Fallin, CEO of RMI, "Both Matrix and Plummer bring extensive expertise, acumen and experience to our growing team of valued colleagues."

Phase 1 of the Rocky Mountain Rail Park's 620-acre footprint is currently under construction on its south parcel, with plans to begin Phase 2 construction in Q2 2022 on the rail-served 470-acre north property. This phase will provide large, pad ready land parcels with approved heavy industrial zoning and access to high-capacity mainline rail service to the Denver Metro market. RMI's Rocky Mountain Rail Park will include both manifest and unit-train rail capabilities providing exceptional flexibility for regional rail users.

Both rail and non-rail served lots are currently available for lease or purchase throughout construction in 2022.

About RMI

Rocky Mountain Industrials, Inc. is a materials distribution and infrastructure organization strategically positioned to serve the Rocky Mountain Region.

