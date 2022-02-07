Invitation to teleconference/audio transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/audio transmission on February 10, 2022 at 3.00 pm CET.

The session will feature a presentation of the Financial Statement for the full year 2021 and a Q&A session.

Presiding:

Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO

Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

SE: +46856642692

UK: +443333009265

US: +16467224902

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Financial Statement for the full year 2021 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

+46 704 855 188

erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3499972/1530822.pdf Concordia Maritime - Invitation to Q4 2021 teleconference https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/concordia-maritime-s-p-max-product-tanker-stena-president,c3008212 Concordia Maritime's P-MAX product tanker Stena President

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

View original content:

SOURCE Concordia Maritime