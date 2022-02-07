ASTROGLIDE is Giving Away Free Lube to the Winning City of the Big Game

Fans of the winning city can claim their victory lube after the game ends to keep the celebration going

VISTA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofilm Inc., the makers of ASTROGLIDE , today announced they will be giving away free lube samples to fans of the Big Game's winning city to keep the celebration gliding into the most romantic week of the year. To claim their free victory lube, fans of either Los Angeles or Cincinnati will be able to visit www.astroglide.com/victory-lube after the game on February 13, through February 20, to experience first-hand how much of a game-changer ASTROGLIDE can be.

Winning fans will receive a sample of ASTROGLIDE's newest personal lubricant, X Silicone LiquiGel . This revolutionary new formula combines ASTROGLIDE's silicone liquid and gel lubes to create the perfect glide. X LiquiGel provides an in-between consistency that stays in place with little drip for a more controlled application—perfect for long-lasting romance and water play, so fans can follow the champs' lead and score big even after the Big Game.

"This is the most exciting time of the year for football fans. We wanted to elevate that excitement with our Winning City Giveaway – a promotion unlike any football fans have seen before," said Lisa O'Carroll, BioFilm CEO. "At ASTROGLIDE we encourage our customers to explore pleasure every day of the year, and as the night of the Big Game rolls into Valentine's Day, we hope our products provide fans of the winning team's city one more reason to celebrate."

Samples will be available while supplies last, and in the meantime anyone looking to step up their game and score some TDs of their own this Valentine's Day can purchase ASTROGLIDE today at these locations or on Amazon.

For more information about the Winning City Giveaway, please visit www.astroglide.com/victory-lube. For more information about ASTROGLIDE products, please visit www.astroglide.com , and connect with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more lube giveaways, expert sex advice, and the latest on sex trends and sexual health.

About ASTROGLIDE

ASTROGLIDE is the flagship product of BioFilm Inc., a privately held company that manufactures and distributes exceptional personal care products. From top-selling water-based lube to waterproof silicone, or even O Oil & Massage Lotion, ASTROGLIDE has a lube for everybody. No matter the need, ASTROGLIDE personal lubricants are formulated to help take people's sex lives to the next level. To learn more about ASTROGLIDE, visit www.astroglide.com .

