Lifeway Foods® to Introduce New Line of Adaptogenic Functional Mushroom Beverages at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announced today that it will preview its new line of adaptogenic functional mushroom beverages at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, NV from February 6-8, 2022.

The Lifeway MSHRM Oat™ line is the latest addition to Lifeway's extensive portfolio of cultured oat beverages. In addition to containing 10 live and active probiotic cultures plus heart-healthy beta-glucans, the new product line features a variety of functional mushrooms and adaptogens, and will be offered in three unique flavor combinations:

Calm: Reishi and Vanilla Flavor – Decrease stress and anxiety while boosting your mood with nutrient-rich adaptogenic Reishi

Support: Mushroom Immune Blend with Aronia – A blend of adaptogenic mushrooms and aronia berry for powerful immune support

Focus: Lion's Mane Golden Milk with L-Theanine from Green Tea – Chill from stress-reducing adaptogens in Lion's Mane mushroom, and L-Theanine, turmeric and ginger to relax and boost your mood

"The release of our Lifeway MSHRM Oat™ comes at a time when consumers are seeking out innovative, functional beverages that taste great and include ingredients at the forefront of health research," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "Lifeway has been a Fancy Food Show participant since our company's beginning, and I'm so happy to be back with the community after this long pause due to the pandemic. I first began attending this show with my parents when I was a child, and it feels incredible to launch this new line of plant-based probiotic beverages that showcase the many attributes of adaptogenic mushrooms. With so much focus on the mental health crisis and the promising research around functional mushroom ingredients, I'm proud to offer these wellness options for everyone to enjoy and add to their self-care toolkits."

According to Allied Market Research, the global functional mushroom market is projected to reach $19.33 billion by 2033. The increased interest in functional mushrooms is being driven by their safe and natural benefits that have long been a staple of traditional medicine. Supermarket News noted that mushrooms, oats and immunity are among the top natural industry trends for 2022, and that mushrooms saw explosive growth in 2020, driven largely by immune health interest, accounting for 61% of mushroom sales that year.

Lifeway invites Winter Fancy Food Show attendees to visit booth #2356 to learn more and sample the company's latest offerings, including Lifeway Organic Oat, the brand's new, nationally distributed probiotic oat milk, which recently won the 2022 KeHE Summer Show OnTrend Award in the Dairy & Refrigerated category. Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky will be signing copies of her book, The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood for Modern Life, Recipes from My Family Table and Around the World on Sunday, February 6th from 1-3pm at Lifeway booth #2356. For more information about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewaykefir.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

