Charlotte's Web Achieves ISO Certification for In-House Lab Testing

Only vertically-integrated hemp company to achieve ISO 17025 certification

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp extract wellness products, has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17025 certification. This certifies that Charlotte's Web has met the technical and quality benchmarks required by ISO 17025 for analytical chemistry testing methods. The certification applies to its quality control (QC) testing laboratory housed within its state-of-the-art 137,000 square foot production facility, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Charlottes Web (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) - The Worlds Most Trusted Hemp CBD Extract (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ISO 17025 certification is the international standard for testing, allowing the Company's in-house laboratory to be recognized domestically and internationally for valid test results at the highest standard. This emboldens Charlotte's Web consumer confidence and trust in its premium products.

"Our brand was built on the pillars of quality, consistency and Integrity. This certification is another validator of these pillars. This level of testing oversight is typically reserved for companies that specialize in lab testing. It demonstrates how Charlotte's Web is providing the best analytical testing to deliver the highest quality CBD consumer products," said Jared Stanely, Chief Cultivation & Innovation Officer. "Having this capability in-house also substantially reduces costs, resources, and time – in some cases reduced from weeks to hours – enabling quicker innovation and production timelines."

The Company's ongoing commitment to the highest level of testing is important for consumers who may be seeking wellness solutions outside of conventional medicinal channels. ISO certification adds accountability and can play a decisive role in the evolution of Charlotte's Web. This ISO 17025 certification is in addition to the facility's National Science Foundation (NSF) cGMP certification, providing consumer confidence that Charlotte's Web products going consistent, reliable, effective and safe.

For more information on ISO-17025 Accreditation, please visit http://www.iso.org/certification.

Subscribe to Charlotte's Web investor news.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D division, advances hemp science at two centers of excellence in Louisville, Colorado, and the Hauptmann Woodward Research Institute at the University at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network. Charlotte's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web's mission is "To unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it."

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, ‎‎"forward-looking information"). In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", ‎‎"is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and ‎phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be ‎achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or ‎circumstances contain forward-looking information. ‎Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's expansion activities and growth strategy; the Company's expectations regarding future cash flow and its financial position; the results of cost saving efforts; the impact and results of the Company's reorganization; market share expectations; and impacts of regulatory changes.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's current ‎expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events ‎and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, ‎assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the factors discussed throughout the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed annual information form available on www.SEDAR.com and in the Company's most recently filed Form 10, as amended, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on www.SEC.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

THE WORLD'S MOST TRUSTED HEMP EXTRACT™

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.