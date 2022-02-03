Mauve Group Launches New Podcast Channel for Global Employers - Mauve Group announces the launch of its new podcast channel for global employers.

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group, the leading provider of Employer of Record and global business solutions, has announced the launch of its new podcast channel for global employers.

Established in 1996, Mauve Group is a pioneer of the Employer of Record model, which allows businesses of all sizes to compliantly expand into countries where they lack their own entity.

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary last year, Mauve Group has acquired a wealth of experience in globalisation and now offers global expansion services in more than 150 countries worldwide.

As a company that started from an office the size of a cupboard, Mauve Group launches its inaugural podcast channel to inspire employers with visions to expand their global presence and explore new markets.

Unfortunately for employers, expanding into unfamiliar territory comes with an abundance of risks and implications to consider - from tax concerns and security to finances, visa permits, and country-specific regulations. But with a quarter-century of experience supporting businesses alike, Mauve Group Podcasts offers employers regular advice on how to tackle these issues and navigate the journey of expansion.

Hosted by Marketing and Events Specialist Demetra Tofarides, Mauve's recent podcast episode welcomes Business Development and Country Representative Teresa Lewis in an open discussion about the value of international expansion and the solutions to employers' globalisation fears – such as relocating staff, entity set-up, and regulatory burdens.

Delighted by the launch, Demetra Tofarides expressed her excitement for the new media outlet where industry experts can join her in talking freely about pressing business matters:

"In my role, I get to talk to a lot of people and I have always said I wish I could record the conversations because they're so informative and would be a huge benefit to businesses out there. So, I'm very excited to finally be exploring this avenue where people can tune in to hear us go into depth about various topics, from our services and solutions to trending industry issues and more!"

Demetra further expands on how Mauve Group Podcasts can benefit employers looking to grow their business:

"If business owners want to get the most exclusive insight on how to grow their business, directly from industry experts, then this is the podcast for them. I say that it's literally like being a fly on the wall of some of our most intimate and important company meetings and conversations.

Of course, the podcast will feature many guest speakers, both internal and external. So, if anyone feels like they would like to join the discussion and contribute in their own way, please email us at press@mauvegroup.com and let's talk!"

Mauve Group Podcasts are available now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Above Mauve:

Leading the global mobility industry for over 25 years, Mauve Group is a provider of global Employer of Record and business expansion solutions. Companies can save time, money, and risk by utilising Mauve's Employer of Record service to employ remotely and compliantly anywhere in the world – without the need for a local entity, and with real-time support from true industry experts.

For more information, please contact press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Mauve Group