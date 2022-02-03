Lument Provides $16.8 Million to Acquire Affordable Housing Tower in Colorado

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument recently closed a $16.8 million Fannie Mae DUS® loan to acquire Residences at Franklin Park, a 92-unit affordable multifamily community in Denver, Colorado. Timothy Hoppin, director at Lument, led the transaction.

"Closing this deal was particularly satisfying, as the loan will allow the sponsor to acquire this 92-unit property and preserve much-needed affordable housing in the Denver area," said Hoppin. "The sponsor was able to secure a new 20-year Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract that will help the community maintain safe, comfortable, and affordable housing."

The sponsor of the loan is Edgemark, a repeat Lument client and well-established presence in Colorado, Texas, and throughout the Midwest.

The property will be managed by Selden Property Management, which currently oversees 17,000 units across Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

The Residences at Franklin Park was originally constructed in 1972 and renovated in 2011. The property consists of one 10-story building situated on 0.56 acres, and its 92 units include studios, one-bedrooms, and larger one-bedroom units with dens. All apartments include a full appliance package, laminate countertops, vinyl flooring in kitchen areas, and a private patio or balcony. Group amenities include a community room, laundry facility, and surface parking lot.

