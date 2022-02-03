Hicuity Health Partner Expands Service Relationship to Include Inpatient Telemetry Monitoring

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, is expanding its relationship with Sarah Bush Lincoln with the implementation of inpatient telemetry services. Sarah Bush Lincoln has partnered with Hicuity Health for tele-ICU services since 2015. The success of this ongoing critical care collaboration influenced the decision to extend the partnership to include the new telemetry services.

Hicuity Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Advanced ICU Care) (PRNewswire)

Hicuity Health's Remote Cardiac Telemetry monitoring provides hospitals with 24/7 monitoring by trained and certified telemetry technicians located in dedicated technology-enabled care centers. Hicuity's nurse-managed technicians monitor cardiac at-risk patients throughout the hospital, identifying cardiac abnormalities, and then urgently reporting them to the bedside team. Partnering with Hicuity Health's remote monitoring service engages trained monitoring of patient waveforms and allows bedside nurses to maintain their focus on patient care rather than focusing on computer monitors and responding to false alarms.

"As a tele-ICU partner, we have been impressed by Hicuity Health's support and collaborative approach. The expansion of our relationship to include telemetry services is a direct result of our years of experience with Hicuity. Simply put, we wanted to ensure that we were working with a team that would be an expert partner to our clinical team," Sandra Miller, SBL VP Patient Care Continuum, CNO, said. "The decision to expand the relationship to include remote telemetry services is a strategic decision from both an operational and clinical perspective."

"We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with Sarah Bush Lincoln to include telemetry services," said Lou Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Hicuity Health. "Its addition of Hicuity Health's Remote Cardiac Telemetry services emphasizes the hospital's commitment to providing its staff with the support needed to ensure high quality patient care."

About Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

Sarah Bush Lincoln is a growing 149-bed regional hospital in Mattoon, Illinois providing care for people in a 10-county service area.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health (the new name for Advanced ICU Care) has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, virtual nursing, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 11 clinical care centers that serve our more than 115 hospital partners located in 30 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

