BENCHMARK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)





Three Months Ended





Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,

In millions, except EPS

2021



2021



2020

Sales

$ 633



$ 572



$ 521

Net income(2)

$ 12



$ 8



$ 8

Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 17



$ 14



$ 13

Diluted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.35



$ 0.23



$ 0.21

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 0.48



$ 0.39



$ 0.34

Operating margin(2)



2.9 %



2.1 %



2.3 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)



3.8 %



3.3 %



3.4 %





Year Ended





Dec 31,



Dec 31,

In millions, except EPS

2021



2020

Sales

$ 2,255



$ 2,053

Net income(3)

$ 36



$ 14

Net income – non-GAAP(1)(3)

$ 49



$ 35

Diluted EPS(3)

$ 0.99



$ 0.38

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(3)

$ 1.35



$ 0.95

Operating margin(3)



2.4 %



1.2 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(3)



3.0 %



2.5 %





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below. (2) Results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 include the impact of approximately $0.8 million, $1.2 million, and $1.6 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively. (3) Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include the impact of approximately $4.4 million and $7.1 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"I am proud of our results for the fourth quarter where we exceeded the high end of both our revenue and earnings guidance despite navigating a difficult environment," said Jeff Benck , Benchmark's President and CEO. "Our 2021 results reflect the tremendous progress we have made in advancing our strategic initiatives. Consequently, we delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 10% underpinned by double digit growth in our Semi-Cap, Computing, and Industrials sectors while demonstrating the leverage in our model as we grew earnings faster than revenue for the full year."

"As we head into 2022, we expect our momentum to continue, supported by the robust demand from our portfolio buoyed by continued strong bookings and expected new program ramps. We believe in our ability to drive high single-digit year-over-year revenue growth in 2022 and we further expect to grow earnings faster than revenue once again in 2022."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,





2021



2021



2020

Accounts receivable days



51





49





53

Contract asset days



22





25





25

Inventory days



82





83





63

Accounts payable days



(67)





(70)





(54)

Advance payments from customers days



(19)





(16)





(16)

Cash Conversion Cycle days



69





71





71



Fourth Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,

Higher-Value Markets

2021



2021



2020

Medical

$ 127





20 %

$ 118





21 %

$ 111





21 % Semi-Cap



163





26





133





23





101





20

A&D



95





15





101





18





111





21

Industrials



125





20





108





19





97





19





$ 510





81 %

$ 460





81 %

$ 420





81 %









































Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,

Traditional Markets

2021



2021



2020

Computing

$ 60





9 %

$ 57





10 %

$ 46





9 % Telecommunications



63





10





55





9





55





10





$ 123





19 %

$ 112





19 %

$ 101





19 % Total

$ 633





100 %

$ 572





100 %

$ 521





100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 21% year-over-year from strength in the Semi-Cap, Industrials, and Medical sectors. Traditional market revenues were up 22% year-over-year from strength in both Computing and Telecommunications sectors.

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

Revenue between $565 - $605 million

Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.21 - $0.27

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $3.0 million and $3.5 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the first quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and FY2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 10, 2022 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for first quarter 2022 results, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Part II, Item 1A of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers. Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non–GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies. Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Sales

$ 633,054



$ 521,250



$ 2,255,319



$ 2,053,131

Cost of sales



570,998





470,589





2,049,418





1,878,083

Gross profit



62,056





50,661





205,901





175,048

Selling, general and administrative expenses



37,731





32,380





136,700





122,195

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,979





6,384





9,099

Restructuring charges and other costs



4,099





4,490





13,699





19,970

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





(45)





(3,944)





(1,350)

Income from operations



18,635





11,857





53,062





25,134

Interest expense



(2,257)





(2,175)





(8,472)





(8,364)

Interest income



89





156





540





1,196

Other income (expense), net



(387)





(482)





277





(673)

Income before income taxes



16,080





9,356





45,407





17,293

Income tax expense



3,661





1,661





9,637





3,238

Net income

$ 12,419



$ 7,695



$ 35,770



$ 14,055

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.35



$ 0.21



$ 1.00



$ 0.38

Diluted

$ 0.35



$ 0.21



$ 0.99



$ 0.38

Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating earnings per share:























Basic



35,209





36,402





35,655





36,524

Diluted



35,410





36,596





36,101





36,817



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 271,749



$ 390,808

Restricted cash



—





5,182

Accounts receivable, net



355,883





309,331

Contract assets



155,243





142,779

Inventories



523,240





327,377

Other current assets



42,029





26,874

Total current assets



1,348,144





1,202,351

Property, plant and equipment, net



186,666





185,272

Operating lease right-of-use assets



99,158





79,966

Goodwill and other, net



269,912





276,646

Total assets

$ 1,903,880



$ 1,744,235















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$ 985



$ 9,161

Accounts payable



426,555





282,208

Advance payments from customers



118,124





84,122

Accrued liabilities



108,718





105,645

Total current liabilities



654,382





481,136

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments



129,289





131,051

Operating lease liabilities



90,878





72,120

Other long-term liabilities



55,529





70,340

Shareholders' equity



973,802





989,588

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,903,880



$ 1,744,235



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Year Ended





December 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 35,770



$ 14,055

Depreciation and amortization



44,152





48,792

Stock-based compensation expense



15,262





10,398

Accounts receivable, net



(46,967)





13,586

Contract assets



(12,464)





18,282

Inventories



(197,867)





(10,799)

Accounts payable



139,952





(15,553)

Advance payments from customers



34,002





46,612

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(14,462)





(4,935)

Net cash (used in) provided by operations



(2,622)





120,438















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(42,177)





(39,519)

Other investing activities, net



302





5,136

Net cash used in investing activities



(41,875)





(34,383)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



(40,216)





(25,220)

Net debt activity



(7,648)





(7,987)

Other financing activities, net



(26,088)





(24,319)

Net cash used in financing activities



(73,952)





(57,526)















Effect of exchange rate changes



(5,792)





3,505

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(124,241)





32,034

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



395,990





363,956

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 271,749



$ 395,990



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 18,635



$ 11,794



$ 11,857



$ 53,062



$ 25,134

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,596





1,979





6,384





9,099

Restructuring charges and other costs



4,099





2,070





4,490





9,341





13,227

Impairment



—





4,358





—





4,358





6,743

Ransomware incident related costs

(recovery), net



—





(500)





(45)





(3,944)





(1,350)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(72)





(168)





(553)





(425)





(1,702)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 24,253



$ 19,150



$ 17,728



$ 68,776



$ 51,151

GAAP operating margin



2.9 %



2.1 %



2.3 %



2.4 %



1.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin



3.8 %



3.3 %



3.4 %



3.0 %



2.5 %































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 62,056



$ 53,705



$ 50,661



$ 205,901



$ 175,048

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(72)





(168)





(553)





(425)





(1,702)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 61,984



$ 53,537



$ 50,108



$ 205,476



$ 173,346

GAAP gross margin



9.8 %



9.4 %



9.7 %



9.1 %



8.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin



9.8 %



9.4 %



9.6 %



9.1 %



8.4 %































Selling, general and administrative

expenses (GAAP)

$ 37,731



$ 34,387



$ 32,380



$ 136,700



$ 122,195

Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses

$ 37,731



$ 34,387



$ 32,380



$ 136,700



$ 122,195

































Net income (GAAP)

$ 12,419



$ 8,065



$ 7,695



$ 35,770



$ 14,055

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,596





1,979





6,384





9,099

Restructuring charges and other costs



4,099





2,070





4,490





9,341





13,227

Impairment



—





4,358





—





4,358





6,743

Ransomware incident related costs

(recovery), net



—





(500)





(45)





(3,944)





(1,350)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(72)





(168)





(553)





(425)





(1,702)

Refinancing of Credit Facilities



276





—





—





276





—

Income tax adjustments(1)



(1,212)





(1,491)





(1,006)





(3,178)





(5,157)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 17,101



$ 13,930



$ 12,560



$ 48,582



$ 34,915

































Diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.35



$ 0.23



$ 0.21



$ 0.99



$ 0.38

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.48



$ 0.39



$ 0.34



$ 1.35



$ 0.95

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:

Diluted (GAAP)



35,410





35,666





36,596





36,101





36,817

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



35,410





35,666





36,596





36,101





36,817

































Net cash (used in) provided by operations

$ (1,314)



$ (41,581)



$ 94,823



$ (2,622)



$ 120,438

Additions to property, plant and

equipment and software



(9,740)





(13,818)





(10,417)





(42,177)





(39,519)

Free cash flow (used)

$ (11,054)



$ (55,399)



$ 84,406



$ (44,799)



$ 80,919



(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.