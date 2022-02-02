Justworks Launches the Guidepost: A Platform To Help People Navigate Major Life Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , a cloud-based software platform that gives small- and medium-sized businesses access to benefits, payroll, human resources, and compliance support, announced today the launch of the Guidepost . The Guidepost is a new online platform, adjacent to Justworks, that is designed to provide free educational resources for people as they prepare for and progress through major life events.

With courses like "Healthcare Savings Hacks," "Navigating Mental Health Support" and "Financial Planning for First-Time Parents," the Guidepost aims to serve as a resource for busy people looking to master the basics of key life events related to their money, family, health, happiness and career.

Serving the gap in benefits education

Justworks created the Guidepost to meet a need for easy-to-digest, short courses on the complicated, but common, life events facing most members of the modern workforce. Over 70% of the more than 140,000 employees who use Justworks today are either Millennials or Gen Z, including the company's own workforce—many of whom reported that they had found it challenging to navigate their own financial, family planning or health-related events in recent years. A beta of the Guidepost, originally developed with crowdsourced content from its own employees, amassed over 8,000 subscribers—sparking a broader project. After discussions with startups and small businesses, Justworks decided to build out the Guidepost to help more people plan for and make decisions about their finances, family and healthcare with confidence.

Driving awareness of key issues is another goal of the Guidepost over time. As one example, nearly one in five adults in the US live with a mental health illness and about 60% of them go untreated every year. While understanding mental health is a growing concern for Americans, many do not know where to start. The Guidepost aims to be a starting point for individuals to find this kind of topical guidance that aligns with their personality, lifestyle and budget.

In addition, many Americans are looking to better utilize the benefits they may already have access to through their employer to build a safety net for the future—especially in light of the pandemic. For example, more people are turning to health savings accounts (HSAs) year-over-year. Since 2019, HSA enrollment among employees working at the small businesses on Justworks' platform has increased by 49 percent.* The Guidepost's "Healthcare Savings Hacks" short course is a direct response to this trend.

"Whether you are starting a family or starting to use your health savings account in 2022, there's never been a clear manual on how to navigate these changes, financially or otherwise," says David Feinberg, Senior Vice President of Risk & Insurance at Justworks. "We built the Guidepost as a free resource to help more people feel confident and in control of their life, whether they are looking to buy their first home, start fertility treatments or create a plan to care for an aging parent."

How to get started with the Guidepost

The platform is free to use and includes a growing library of short courses that are broken down into a handful of informative lessons. People are able to learn at their own speed and style, allowing them to read what they want, skip, skim or save for later.

Highlighted courses that are available at launch include: Healthcare Savings Hacks, Saving & Investing, Navigating Mental Health Support, Financial Health 101: Debt & Student Loans, and Financial Planning for First-Time Parents, with many more to come.

To learn more about the Guidepost and explore the full library, visit https://theguidepost.com/ .

