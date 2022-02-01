Radian Compliance announces Lisa DuBrock was named Chair of the ASIS Professional Standards Board

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radian Compliance, LLC is pleased to announce that Managing Partner/Owner Lisa DuBrock, CPA, CPP was named Chair of the ASIS International Professional Standards Board (PSB) for a two-year term effective January 1, 2022. ASIS International, in its role as a Standards Developing Organization (SDO), is a worldwide leader in creating standards and guidelines to serve the needs of security practitioners in today's global environment. ASIS Homepage (asisonline.org) ASIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and serves a key liaison role on two International Organization for Standardization (ISO) technical committees.

Lisa DuBrock, CPA, CPP (PRNewswire)

Lisa DuBrock , Managing Partner of Radian Compliance named Chair of ASIS International's Professional Standards Board

Prior to her appointment, DuBrock served two years as Vice-Chair of the ASIS PSB and ten years as a member. Lisa is a tenured professional, recognized speaker and subject matter expert in Information Security/Cyber, Privacy, Risk Management, and Business Continuity. She sat on an ANAB Committee of Experts and is currently a member of an ISO/US TAG committee, developing ISO standards which support Private Security Companies, Societal Security, and Fraud and Countermeasures. DuBrock stated, "I'm honored by the opportunity to serve in this role. The need for global security standards is vital to numerous organizations and I'm proud to support the continuing development of these standards."

Sally Smoczynski, Managing Partner/Owner of Radian, commented, "Radian Compliance fully supports Lisa in her commitment to provide this invaluable service to ASIS. The role aligns well with our mission and core values, and provides Lisa the platform to serve her security professional peers."

About Radian Compliance, LLC. Radian Compliance, LLC, is a leading service provider in risk-based ISO management systems. They apply their 100% successful methodology to assist clients with ISO management systems standards and regulatory frameworks to maintain compliance or obtain certification. Radian is recognized as a WBENC certified WBE, and WOSB, CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization® and an ASIS International preferred CPE provider. Radian maintains offices in the Chicago and Washington, DC metro areas and services clients throughout the United States.

CONTACT: Sally Smoczynski, ssmoczynski@radiancompliance.com

(PRNewsfoto/Radian Compliance LLC) (PRNewswire)

