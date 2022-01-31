2022 Best New Product Awards reveals health, well-being, and better-for-you-foods are top of mind with Americans

The 14th annual BrandSpark Best New Product Awards survey reveals Americans have a growing interest in new products; they actively seek products that are new and different

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek have just announced the winners of the 2022 Best New Product Awards, America's most credible new product awards. More than 11,000 Americans participated in the national survey to pick the 61 winning products for the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, and Household products. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers. BrandSpark actively seeks out triers of the products who vote on appeal, repurchase intent and product superiority - the gold standard methodology.

Best New Product Awards is partnered again for its 2nd year with premier news magazine brand Newsweek to help drive awareness of these award-winning products. The partnership will include features of the winners in Newsweek's print and digital publications, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. Winners will also be featured on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged community of shoppers who try and review products, along with other media opportunities.

"There are so many new products launched each year, and consumers want to know which ones are really the best and worth purchasing," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "It is increasingly difficult for brands to break through the clutter and stand out. 7 in 10 Americans rely on the recommendations of other consumers to choose which products to buy. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in: it helps products stand out from competition and brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across various channels including traditional, digital, and e-commerce" said Levy.

Key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark American Shopper Study
Interest in new products increased in 2021, with 73% of household shoppers declaring they like trying new products, and 51% reporting they 'actively look for products that are new and different'.  Nearly 7 in 10 say they will pay more for a new product they believe might provide a better experience. Examples of winners providing better experience and improving performance include Downy Light In-Wash Scent Booster and Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Free Power PODS.

Great Taste at Home: 
8 in 10 shoppers agree that taste is the most important factor in their food purchase decisions. 
Taste remains the top driver of innovation in Food & Beverage as Americans continue to enjoy premium treats at home. This trend is exemplified by several of this year's top scoring products: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Macarons, Enlightened Ready-to-Bake Cookies and Chicken of the Sea Crispy Stuffed Shrimp.

Better-For-You Foods: 
3 in 5 shoppers try to find healthier versions rather than eliminate indulgent foods. 
While few Americans are willing to sacrifice great taste for health, consumers love when taste and better-for-you combine. High scoring examples include Healthy Choice Max Lemon Herb Chicken, Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations Merlot Beef with Root Vegetables and ALDI-exclusive Elevation Keto Bars and ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Ready to Roast Vegetables.

Long-Term Health: 
7 in 10 Americans believe that research is constantly leading to better products that can help them manage their long-term health. 
New supplements to help guarantee long-term health are resonating strongly with consumers. Nature's Truth Just 4 Kidz Multivitamin Gummies+Probiotic is among this year's highest scoring products as are Vital Proteins Peppermint Mocha Collagen Creamer and Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement.

Well-Being & Relaxation: 
6 in 10 Americans report they look for new products that will make their life easier. 
A heightened focus among Americans on well-being continues, and comfort is a big part of that. Comfort propelled a win for the Restonic Hybrid Mattress.

Also supported by Americans' focus on relaxation and well-being, Cannabis-infused products have gone mainstream from food to beauty with wins from Karma CBD Water and CBD Living Lotion.

Better Beauty: 
7 in 10 beauty shoppers believe ongoing innovation continues to provide better beauty products.
Cosmetics & Beauty rebounded in the past year, and consumers' appetite for innovation in the segment. Top scoring winners include Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum Capsules, it cosmetics Bye Bye Dullness Serum and L'Oreal Paris Revitalife Pressed Night Cream.

Sustainability: 
46% of consumers say they want to be leaders in reducing their environmental impact. 
An important area for innovation in 2022 and beyond will be environmental sustainability. Although very few consumer innovations are led by sustainability, brands are starting to make progress. The average new product in the 2022 program was reported as having more sustainable packaging than typical competitors by 59% of buyers, and as having more sustainable ingredients by 67%.

"We've seen sustainability become increasingly important to consumers. They believe it is manufacturers' responsibility to make their products more sustainable, but they welcome products that are better for the environment as long as the experience doesn't suffer and the price is similar," says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "The current movement toward sustainability is just beginning and we expect sustainable innovations to be a big part of the awards in the near future," he adds.

2022 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY

FOOD & BEVERAGE
CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Better-For-You Asian-Inspired
Meal

Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations Sesame Beef & Broccoli
with Brown Rice

Better-For-You Pasta Dinner

Life Cuisine Gluten Free Lifestyle Pasta Bolognese Bowl

Better-For-You Breakfast

Nutrisystem Apple Walnut Oatmeal

Better-For-You Plant-Based Meal

Clo-Clo Plant Based Shrimp Entree Bowl

Better-For-You Flatbread/Pizza

Nutrisystem Roasted Red Pepper Pesto & Chicken
Flatbread & Mediterranean Flatbread

Better-For-You Italian Chicken
Meal

Healthy Choice Max Lemon Herb Chicken Bowl

Better-For-You Beef Skillet Meals

Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations Merlot Beef with Root
Vegetables

Better-For-You Dessert

Nutrisystem Dark Chocolaty Sea Salt Nut Square

Block Cheese

Kerrygold Spicy Irish Cheddar Cheese

Brioche Buns/Bagels

ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche Buns

CBD Beverage

Karma CBD Water

Cookies

Trader Joe's Molasses Cookies

Dips

ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Party Dips

Frozen Dessert Sandwich

ALDI-exclusive Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cookie
Sandwich

Frozen Shrimp

Chicken of the Sea Crispy Stuffed Shrimp Creamy Garlic
& Spinach

Frozen Vegetables

ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Ready to Roast
Vegetables

Goat Cheese

ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Artisan Goat Cheese
Assortment

Health Beverage

2T Biotin Water

Juice

ALDI-exclusive Nature's Nectar Aloe Vera Drinks

Keto Bars

ALDI-exclusive Elevation Keto Bars

Keto Cookies

Enlightened Ready-to-Bake Cookies

Low Carb Bread

ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Protein Bread

Macarons

ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Macarons

Organic Bread

ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Thin-sliced Organic Bread

Pasta Ready Made Meal

ALDI-exclusive Priano Cheese & Spinach Manicotti

Plant-Based Chicken

Sweet Earth Mindful Chik'n

Pretzels

ALDI-exclusive Clancy's Pub Style Seasoned Pretzels

Salsa

On The Border Squeezable Salsa

Sliced Cheese

ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Cheese Cracker
Cuts

Store Brand Cream Liqueur

ALDI-exclusive Connellys Original Country Cream

Store Brand Red Wine

Gelson's The Epicure Series Cabernet Sauvignon

Store Brand Rosé (wine)

ALDI-exclusive Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence
Rosé

Store Brand White Wine

ALDI-exclusive Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc

Tortilla Chips

On the Border Lightly Salted Cafe Style Tortilla Chip

Water

Essentia Water 2 Gallon Box

HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE
CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Acne Control Facial Cleanser

CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser

Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement

Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement

Body Lotion

Jergens Body Butter- Sandalwood

CBD Topicals

CBD Living Lotion

Collagen Supplement

Vital Proteins Peppermint Mocha Collagen Creamer

Facial Cleanser

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Hand Soap

Colgate Foaming Hand Soap Tablets

Immune Support Supplement

Nature's Way Sambucus Relief Gummies

Kids Multivitamin

Nature's Truth Just 4 Kidz Multivitamin Gummies +
Probiotic

Natural Deodorant

Hello Products Naturally Friendly Deodorants

Shampoo Bar

Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bars

Whitening Toothpaste

Colgate CO. Oh So Dazzling Enzyme-Powered
Whitening Toothpaste

BEAUTY CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Face Moisturizer

Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Renewing Cream

Lip Color

Covergirl outlast All-Day Lip Color Neutrals Collection

Makeup Primer

NYX Marshmellow Smoothing Primer

Mascara

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm

Nail Polish

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Top Coat

Retinol Serum

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum
Capsules

Vitamin C Face Serum

it cosmetics Bye Bye Dullness Serum

HOUSEHOLD CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Bed-in-a-Box (under $600)

Nue by Novaform Advanced support 10-inch uplifting
foam mattress

Hybrid Mattress

Restonic Hybrid Mattress

In-Wash Scent Booster

Downy Light In-Wash Scent Booster

Laundry Detergent

Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Free Power PODS

TECH CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

HD Webcam

AnkerWork PowerConf C300

Smart Home Security Camera

eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Speakerphone

Poly Sync 20

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a boutique research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading consumer-voted awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, as well as shopper community www.ShopperArmy.com, helping brands generate the highest quality & most trusted ratings and reviews.

