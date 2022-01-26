SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 - (RVNC)

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm, securities class action litigators, issues the following notice to shareholders of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.:

Class Period: November 25, 2019 to October 11, 2021

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection ("DAXI"); (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the DAXI Biologics License Application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE FEBRUARY 8, 2022: Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/revance-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=22513&from=4

