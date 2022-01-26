MAILLE HOT HONEY DIJON MADE WITH MIKE'S HOT HONEY TO DEBUT AT WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES NATIONWIDE <span class="legendSpanClass">The newly launched sweet-heat mustard will be available in Whole Foods Market stores for fans nationwide beginning January 2022</span>

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maille , the heritage French brand that has set the gold standard of Dijon mustard for 275 years, is excited to announce the availability of its new Hot Honey Dijon made with Mike's Hot Honey in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide beginning January 2022. The new Hot Honey Dijon will be on shelves in over 450 retail locations, bringing spicy-sweet flavor to shoppers and fans of the two foodie-favorite brands across the country.

The new dijon mustard debuted online in December 2021, marking the first ever collaboration between these two cult-favorite brands. The special recipe starts with Maille's classic smooth Dijon Originale mustard, a recipe that dates back to the brand's founding in 1747, which lends a balanced, piquant flavor. Maille then added a kick of sweet heat with Mike's proprietary Hot Honey formula. The resulting condiment is spicy but sweet, creamy and tangy; as equally suited for dipping fries and pretzels as it is to spicing up a game-day spread, using as a summer barbecue topping or marinade, or creating a delicious, tangy glaze for an Easter ham.

Maille's Mustard Sommelier and North American brand ambassador, Brandon Collins, said "We are thrilled to have our new product sold at Whole Foods Market stores, where even more people across the country will have the opportunity to try it. Maille Hot Honey Dijon made with Mike's Hot Honey is really a celebration of two beloved products—it was as fun for us to create as it is to share and enjoy with friends and family. We can't wait to get the product on grocery shelves."

Maille Hot Honey Dijon Mustard with Mike's Hot Honey will retail for $9.99 in a 9.4oz PCR squeeze bottle. For more information, high-resolution images, and product samples please contact The James Collective at devinne@thejamescollective.com.

About Maille

With 275 years of expertise, Maille sets the standard for Dijon mustard and is an ambassador of French culinary refinement around the world. Established by Antoine-Claude Maille in 1747, the house of Maille was the official supplier to the Kings of France and many European Royal Courts. Today, Maille is the leading producer of mustard, vinegar, and French cornichons in France. It is the attention to detail that sets Maille apart- the carefully selected ingredients, the nuances of the recipes, the expertise in the methods used, and the elegant black and gold packaging. Maille is available at grocery stores and supermarkets across the United States. More information at us.maille.com

About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey. Founded in 2010 in Brooklyn, NY by Mike Kurtz, the brand has grown significantly since its humble beginnings. With a strong presence in both retail and foodservice, Mike's Hot Honey has developed a variety of packaging to meet the needs of restaurants and consumers, from bulk jugs to single-serving packets and dip cups for take-out and delivery. Mike's original recipe is packaged for retail and foodservice and is available nationwide. More information at mikeshothoney.com.

