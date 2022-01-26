Invitation to a telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Year-end report 2021 on February 3

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's Year-end report 2021 will be released on Thursday, February 3 at 07:30 am CET.

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, in a telephone conference at 10:00 am CET. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please dial +46 8 566 426 95, or +44 333 300 90 32, or +16467224956.

After the telephone conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than February 1.

Welcome!

André Löfgren, SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

André Löfgren, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 13 63

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

