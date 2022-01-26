With a focus on growing its portfolio of innovative pool brands, Explore Industries enhances its vision for global business development with the appointment of two C-Level officers.

EXPLORE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND NEW CHIEF SALES OFFICER With a focus on growing its portfolio of innovative pool brands, Explore Industries enhances its vision for global business development with the appointment of two C-Level officers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leader in the global fiberglass pool industry with quality brands such as Leisure Pools, Imagine Pools, and Aviva Pools, Explore Industries is excited to announce the hiring of two new officers in the company: Clint McClain, Global Chief Marketing Officer, and Corey Moles, Chief Sales Officer, North America.

Clint McClain - Global Chief Marketing Officer, Explore Industries (PRNewswire)

Clint McClain brings more than two decades of marketing experience to the table with the implementation of successful marketing strategies at E. & J. Gallo Winery, Coca-Cola, Google, and Walmart.

Corey Moles is a sales and product development leader with 15 years of progressive leadership experience at Whirlpool Corporation and Procter & Gamble. He brings a track record of proven success in building highly successful customer partnerships in multiple distribution channels working across the entire commercial value chain.

"With Clint's diversified experience and marketing skills and Corey's proven track record in sales leadership and product development, we are confident their combined contributions will continue to grow revenue and take our company to the next level," noted David Pain, President and CEO of Explore Industries. "Their skillsets combine all aspects of marketing, branding and sales, and we are excited to have them help lead us into the future as we maintain our focus on delivering happiness and a lifetime of backyard memories for families and friends."

McClain and Moles will be focused on delivering elite customer service and forward-looking innovation that continually exceeds customers' expectations. With the robust growth within the pool industry, Explore Industries and its powerhouse of proven brands is poised for another incredible year.

For more information about Explore Industries, please visit them online at exploreindustries.com.

Corey Moles - Chief Sales Officer, Explore Industries (PRNewswire)

Explore Industries (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Explore Industries