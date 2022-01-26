CEVA Introduces Security IP for Die-to-Die Communication Between Chiplets

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, announced today that it has expanded its IP market reach by introducing the Fortrix™ SecureD2D IP solution, enabling secure data exchange between different chiplets within a Heterogenous System on Chip (HSoC). The Fortrix SecureD2D IP offers secure authentication and firmware boot/code load between chiplets, providing assurance for each chiplet within the HSoC.

The development of monolithic SoCs at advanced nodes has become exponentially more expensive, and this coupled with long design cycles and manufacturing lead times has led to the emergence of chiplets as a viable, cost-effective alternative. According to Gartner Research, semiconductor revenue from systems using chiplets will grow from $3.3 billion in 2020, to $50.5 billion in 2024. Security and assurance are key considerations for the adoption of HSoCs as the chiplet dies can originate from different vendors and different global supply chains. This is a key consideration for the deployment of chiplets in the aerospace & defense, industrial and automotive markets in particular, and indeed in any IoT related application where HSoCs are targeted.

Against this backdrop, CEVA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intrinsix, offers the Fortrix SecureD2D IP, a comprehensive hardware-based solution that uniquely enables secured communication between chiplets in an HSoC. The IP was selected and deployed as part of the Department of Defense State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP) program and has already been adopted by Lockheed Martin and a world-leading semiconductor company. The Fortrix SecureD2D IP consists of a controller communicating over a secure fabric to hardware-based crypto accelerators which perform rapid encryption and decryption to enable cryptographic functions such as ECDSA, SHA2, AES, and others. A low-level firmware API and a customizable high-level application are also part of the IP package to allow rapid integration into secure chiplets. The IP implements both leader and follower termination points.

Mark Beal, CTO of the Intrinsix Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "The Fortrix SecureD2D IP enables highly-secure die-to-die communications between chiplets, paving the way for the Department of Defense to streamline the design process and lower the cost of developing chiplet systems. We're pleased to make this IP available within the DoD SHIP program and we look forward to helping secure the next-generation of HSoC devices."

Availability

Fortrix SecureD2D IP is available for licensing today. Deliveries include RTL, SDC constraints, firmware and documentation; and the IP is suitable for any semiconductor process. CEVA also provides further design services to help integrate and support the security IP and chiplet development in addition to full HSoC design and delivery. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/fortrix-secured2d/.

