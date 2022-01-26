Brightway Insurance expands into Washington, D.C. market and others as it opens four new locations to close out 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance announced today more people are realizing their dreams of business ownership through Brightway with the opening of four new franchise locations in December. The store that opened in Virginia is the brand's first franchise unit to open in the Washington, D.C. market. The company also grew its footprint in Florida and New York.

Brightway's franchising options offer significant growth opportunities. Whether you choose to start small or go big, we have options for everyone seeking to start their own insurance agency. Our award-winning customer service and back-office support empower agents to focus on selling New Business to grow their agencies fast. In traditional agencies, countless hours are spent servicing accounts for existing customers. At Brightway, we handle that work on our agents' behalf, freeing them up to focus on new sales all while building a residual income stream when policies renew.

"We welcome Sarah, Juan, Arturo and Scott to Brightway and thrilled to partner with them to deliver a better way to buy insurance to consumers in new and existing markets," said Brightway President and CEO, Mark Cantin. "We are committed to empowering all of our franchisees with choice, service and technology to help them grow their businesses quickly and look forward to seeing our new franchisees thrive with Brightway."

Brightway's team of experts helps new franchise owners build their business from day one. Nearly 500 insurance professionals stand ready to provide initial training and ongoing support in areas including Customer Service, Technology, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Recruiting and Hiring.

Brightway introduced lower-investment franchise opportunities in 2020 and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with nearly $900 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 316 offices across 29 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

