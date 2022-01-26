PANJIM, India, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightChamps, an EdTech company that provides next-gen life skills to children, has been included in the prestigious GSV EdTech 150 list. The list comprises the world's most transformative growth companies in digital learning that, according to GSV, cumulatively reach close to 3 billion people globally and generate about $20 billion in revenue, while maintaining a growth trajectory within the high double digits.

BrightChamps among GSV Ventures' 2022 picks for 'Most Transformative EdTech Companies' (PRNewswire)

BrightChamps was chosen from over 3,000 VC and PE-backed private companies, after evaluating parameters like revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margins profile.

This announcement comes on the heels of BrightChamps' recent win at the Education Innovation Awards 2022, an initiative supported by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, where it bagged the Best Computer Coding Education Solution Award.

Launched in 2020, BrightChamps has left its mark in 30+ countries, including the US, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and many others, by filling in the educational gap left by K12 schools through its STEM-accredited courses in coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial literacy etc.

Ravi Bhushan, Founder and CEO, BrightChamps, said, "It's an honor to be on the list. The world is waking up to the rising need for next-gen life skills for children. We're proud to be among the trailblazers in educational innovation and are committed to the cause of skilling children in disciplines such as programming, artificial intelligence, design thinking, financial literacy, and communication skills so that no child is left behind on the path to progress. And we'll continue to strengthen our offerings as we enter newer markets."

According to Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures, BrightChamps is a poster-child for a high RoE (Return on Education) and is "leading the disruptive wave which will make India one of the largest exporters of transformative digital education."

BrighChamps was valued at $500 million in August 2021, after raising $63 million in its latest round of funding. The company's competitive prices, customized curriculum, and world-class educators have consistently received positive customer feedback with course completion rates of over 90%, renewals that exceed 80%, and NPS of 70+.

The company is now looking to host 'Olympiads' and 'Hackathons', while continuing to lead the global digital education market.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrightChamps