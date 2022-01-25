Kinetic Technologies Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX™ Platform for High-Performance Power Management and Video/Audio Interface ICs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diakopto announced today that Kinetic Technologies, a developer of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, has selected ParagonX to accelerate parasitic analysis and design optimization in the development of their integrated circuits (IC).

"ParagonX will help our designers deliver best in class solutions in a timely manner."

"We have adopted the industry-leading ParagonX Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solution to help us further speed up time-to-market and improve design performance and reliability," commented Jan Nilsson, Founder and Chairman at Kinetic Technologies. "ParagonX will help our designers deliver best in class solutions in a timely manner."

Parasitics are unintended elements that degrade IC performance, precision, power efficiency, robustness, and reliability. The need for higher density, faster speed, and greater precision, along with the migration to advanced technology nodes have elevated their impact on IC design. The power-performance-area (PPA) metric and time-to-market of modern ICs are now dominated by on-chip interconnects and layout parasitics. Debugging these design problems – and addressing the underlying issues causing them - has become extraordinarily difficult, tedious, and time-consuming.

"We are pleased to welcome Kinetic Technologies to our family of ParagonX users, and excited to see them using ParagonX for their cutting-edge power management and video/audio interface ICs," remarked Maxim Ershov, CEO and CTO of Diakopto. "This is further testament to the broad applicability and versatility of ParagonX to help engineers tackle a wide range of IC problems induced by parasitics."

ParagonX assists engineers in parasitic debugging of analog, mixed-signal and custom digital IC designs. It is orders of magnitude faster than alternative solutions, and visually pinpoints the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions, or billions) responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. ParagonX has accelerated the development of a wide variety of IC designs, including high-speed SerDes, high-precision data converters, RFIC, image sensors, power management, custom memories, optical transceivers, low-power IoT, silicon photonics, memory PHY and general-purpose analog.

Kinetic Technologies designs and develops proprietary innovative high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, specializing in power, protection, video/audio interfacing and signal integrity for consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. Their core products sit "Behind Every Port™" providing solutions to manage, protect, regulate, and monitor power passing through today's most popular connection types such as USB Type-C, DisplayPort™, HDMI™, and Ethernet. Kinetic also offers solutions to simultaneously improve signal integrity of high-speed data through such ports. Kinetic Technologies is a privately held company with R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, along with operations and logistics based in Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

Diakopto, headquartered in San Jose, CA, develops out-of-the-box analysis, visualization, and optimization tools for complex IC designs, with the primary focus on layout parasitics. We empower IC design, layout, and CAD engineers at over 35 industry-leading companies to quickly find and resolve design problems, increase productivity, and accelerate time-to-market. Our software platform and methodology are designed to deliver easy-to-use, intuitive, and fast functionalities, producing clear and actionable results. Diakopto was named a Top 20 Semiconductor Tech Company as well as a Top 10 Most Disruptive Company in the Semiconductor Industry in 2021. www.diakopto.com

