Department of Veterans Affairs Selects Palo Alto Networks to Modernize Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) selected Palo Alto Networks to secure its expanded remote workforce, its network of Internet of Medical Things "IoMTs" and the new Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program. The VA will adopt industry-leading Palo Alto Networks products in this multiyear agreement, supporting the VA's efforts to deliver seamless, secure services to U.S. veterans.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs provides millions of veterans with access to quality services, including healthcare," said BJ Jenkins, president, Palo Alto Networks. "We are proud to deliver the cybersecurity tools to support this critical mission and continue building on our longstanding partnership with the VA."

With this agreement, Palo Alto Networks builds on a trusted, decade-long relationship with the Department of Veterans Affairs. To secure the remote workforce expansion, the VA will leverage Palo Alto Networks' remote access solution. Next-generation security technology will be used to secure the VA's electronic records modernization program, designed to deliver seamless access to healthcare for 9 million veterans and their family members. The technology will also provide automated visibility into all of the IoMT devices in the VA's network.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.