Commvault Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"The team executed well across the board, delivering another record quarter," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Increasingly, customers are turning to us because we provide one platform for software and SaaS offerings to address a multitude of data management needs. This is fueling our growth and accelerating our journey to a cloud-first recurring revenue model."

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $202.4 million, an increase of 8% year over year. Total recurring revenue was $164.4 million, representing 81% of total revenue.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $561.2 million as of December 31, 2021, up 11% from December 31, 2020.

Software and products revenue was $98.6 million, an increase of 11% year over year. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 24% increase in larger deals (deals greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue).

Larger deal revenue (deals with greater than $0.1 million and software and products revenue) represented 76% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2021. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 20% year over year to 225 deals for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $332,000.

Services revenue in the quarter was $103.8 million, an increase of 4% year over year. The increase in services revenue was driven primarily by the increase in Metallic software as a service revenue.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $12.4 million for the third quarter compared to $2.7 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP EBIT was $43.1 million in the quarter compared to $37.3 million in the prior year.

Operating cash flow totaled $26.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $17.0 million in the prior year quarter. Total cash and short-term investments were $233.7 million as of December 31, 2021 compared to $397.2 million as of March 31, 2021.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Commvault repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of its common stock totaling $85.3 million at an average price of approximately $65.72 per share.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards as well as restructuring costs. Commvault has also excluded certain costs related to key employees of Hedvig, the gain on the sale of its equity method investment in Laitek, Inc. and, for fiscal year 2021, the noncash amortization of intangible assets and the impairment of the intangible assets from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.

Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, January 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. To access this call, dial 844-742-4247 (domestic) or 661-378-9470 (international). The live webcast can be accessed under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, the outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item IA. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2022 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, Be Ready and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Table I Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Software and products $ 98,575

$ 88,625

$ 255,998

$ 237,488 Services 103,806

99,367

307,644

294,643 Total revenues 202,381

187,992

563,642

532,131 Cost of revenues:













Software and products 4,271

6,916

9,471

20,666 Services 25,692

21,496

72,341

59,096 Total cost of revenues 29,963

28,412

81,812

79,762 Gross margin 172,418

159,580

481,830

452,369 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 89,217

84,542

248,506

245,287 Research and development 39,257

35,727

113,118

97,824 General and administrative 29,132

22,702

80,919

69,009 Restructuring —

11,618

2,082

19,709 Impairment of intangible assets —

—

—

40,700 Depreciation and amortization 2,451

2,323

7,084

12,441 Total operating expenses 160,057

156,912

451,709

484,970 Income (loss) from operations 12,361

2,668

30,121

(32,601) Interest income 120

167

543

759 Interest expense (19)

—

(19)

— Other income, net 564

—

564

— Income (loss) before income taxes 13,026

2,835

31,209

(31,842) Income tax expense 3,018

1,162

5,573

5,373 Net income (loss) $ 10,008

$ 1,673

$ 25,636

$ (37,215) Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.04

$ 0.56

$ (0.80) Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.03

$ 0.54

$ (0.80) Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 45,242

47,013

45,720

46,575 Diluted 46,719

48,013

47,552

46,575

Table II Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





December 31,

March 31,



2021

2021 ASSETS



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 233,691

$ 397,237 Trade accounts receivable, net

213,040

188,126 Other current assets

20,310

22,237 Total current assets

467,041

607,600









Property and equipment, net

108,122

112,779 Operating lease assets

16,492

20,778 Deferred commissions cost

46,491

38,444 Goodwill

112,435

112,435 Other assets

17,978

12,137 Total assets

$ 768,559

$ 904,173









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 248

$ 374 Accrued liabilities

106,384

112,148 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,615

7,469 Deferred revenue

253,527

253,211 Total current liabilities

365,774

373,202









Deferred revenue, less current portion

134,856

119,231 Deferred tax liabilities, net

754

761 Long-term operating lease liabilities

12,148

15,419 Other liabilities

1,567

1,526









Total stockholders' equity

253,460

394,034 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 768,559

$ 904,173

Table III Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 10,008

$ 1,673

$ 25,636

$ (37,215) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,769

2,636

8,027

13,379 Noncash stock-based compensation 28,533

22,037

76,793

61,572 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities 436

—

436

— Amortization of deferred commissions cost 4,694

4,221

13,344

13,747 Impairment of operating lease assets —

612

—

1,304 Impairment of intangible assets —

—

—

40,700 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (53,065)

(42,607)

(25,546)

(38,970) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (265)

89

(809)

(719) Other current assets and Other assets 2,174

(3,027)

(2,172)

6,955 Deferred commissions cost (8,955)

(5,981)

(21,852)

(15,946) Accounts payable 73

340

(120)

273 Accrued liabilities 22,659

17,635

(3,293)

484 Deferred revenue 17,733

20,941

19,564

10,719 Other liabilities —

(1,564)

56

2,964 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,794

17,005

90,064

59,247 Cash flows from investing activities













Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments —

—

—

32,800 Purchase of property and equipment (1,335)

(2,332)

(3,328)

(5,994) Purchase of equity securities (821)

—

(3,527)

— Other 500

—

500

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,656)

(2,332)

(6,355)

26,806 Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (85,322)

(33,132)

(265,414)

(33,132) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 427

1,732

23,688

7,003 Payment of debt issuance costs (609)

—

(609)

— Net cash used in financing activities (85,504)

(31,400)

(242,335)

(26,129) Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash (1,750)

11,143

(4,920)

21,563 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (62,116)

(5,584)

(163,546)

81,487 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 295,807

383,153

397,237

296,082 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 233,691

$ 377,569

$ 233,691

$ 377,569

Table IV Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 12,361

$ 2,668

$ 30,121

$ (32,601) Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 28,533

20,883

76,421

59,714 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 812

724

2,270

1,244 Restructuring (3) —

11,618

2,082

19,709 Hedvig deferred payments (4) 1,406

1,406

4,217

4,218 Amortization of intangible assets (5) —

—

—

5,650 Impairment of intangible assets (6) —

—

—

40,700 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 43,112

$ 37,299

$ 115,111

$ 98,634















GAAP net income (loss) $ 10,008

$ 1,673

$ 25,636

$ (37,215) Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 28,533

20,883

76,421

59,714 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 812

724

2,270

1,244 Restructuring (3) —

11,618

2,082

19,709 Hedvig deferred payments (4) 1,406

1,406

4,217

4,218 Amortization of intangible assets (5) —

—

—

5,650 Impairment of intangible assets (6) —

—

—

40,700 Gain on sale of equity method investment (7) (1,000)

—

(1,000)

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (8) (8,532)

(8,955)

(25,531)

(21,464) Non-GAAP net income $ 31,227

$ 27,349

$ 84,095

$ 72,556















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 46,719

48,013

47,552

47,281 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.67

$ 0.57

$ 1.77

$ 1.53

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Subscription software and products revenue $ 70,403

$ 48,650

$ 167,526

$ 138,239 Perpetual software and products revenue 28,172

39,975

88,472

99,249 Total software and products revenue $ 98,575

$ 88,625

$ 255,998

$ 237,488 Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue 71%

55%

65%

58%

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Subscription software and products revenue $ 70,403

$ 48,650

$ 167,526

$ 138,239 Recurring support and services revenue 94,038

91,375

279,797

271,966 Total recurring revenue $ 164,441

$ 140,025

$ 447,323

$ 410,205 Percentage of total revenues 81%

74%

79%

77%















Perpetual software and products revenue $ 28,172

$ 39,975

$ 88,472

$ 99,249 Non-recurring services revenue 9,768

7,992

27,847

22,677 Total non-recurring revenue $ 37,940

$ 47,967

$ 116,319

$ 121,926 Percentage of total revenues 19%

26%

21%

23%















Total Revenue (9) $ 202,381

$ 187,992

$ 563,642

$ 532,131









Measures at period ending







December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021 Annualized Recurring Revenue (10)





$ 507,242

$ 517,948

$ 561,226



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 57,538 $ 32,949 $ 8,088 $ 98,575 Customer Support Revenue 50,163 26,018 9,826 86,007 Other Services Revenue 10,620 5,234 1,945 17,799 Total Revenue $ 118,321 $ 64,201 $ 19,859 $ 202,381









Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 43,636 $ 33,374 $ 11,615 $ 88,625 Customer Support Revenue 53,488 25,808 10,386 89,682 Other Services Revenue 5,031 3,332 1,322 9,685 Total Revenue $ 102,155 $ 62,514 $ 23,323 $ 187,992









Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 153,510 $ 76,570 $ 25,918 $ 255,998 Customer Support Revenue 153,244 79,080 30,105 262,429 Other Services Revenue 27,323 12,776 5,116 45,215 Total Revenue $ 334,077 $ 168,426 $ 61,139 $ 563,642















Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 133,522 $ 74,232 $ 29,734 $ 237,488 Customer Support Revenue 162,903 74,029 30,840 267,772 Other Services Revenue 13,938 8,971 3,962 26,871 Total Revenue $ 310,363 $ 157,232 $ 64,536 $ 532,131





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation











GAAP software and products revenue

$ 98,575

$ 98,575

$ 255,998 Adjustment for currency impact

1,360

1,512

(2,404) Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (11)

$ 99,935

$ 100,087

$ 253,594

















Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation











GAAP services revenue

$ 103,806

$ 103,806

$ 307,644 Adjustment for currency impact

978

846

(4,845) Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (11)

$ 104,784

$ 104,652

$ 302,799

















Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation











GAAP total revenues

$ 202,381

$ 202,381

$ 563,642 Adjustment for currency impact

2,338

2,358

(7,249) Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (11)

$ 204,719

$ 204,739

$ 556,393

Footnotes - Adjustments

(1) Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Those amounts are represented as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of services revenue $ 1,140

$ 945

$ 3,367

$ 2,351 Sales and marketing 10,073

9,714

27,355

25,906 Research and development 9,127

6,203

24,722

17,722 General and administrative 8,193

4,021

20,977

13,735 Stock-based compensation expense $ 28,533

$ 20,883

$ 76,421

$ 59,714



The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.

(2) Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.

(3) In recent fiscal years, Commvault initiated restructuring plans to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing and distribution functions as well as reduce costs across all functional areas. These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions, as well as the closure of offices. Restructuring includes stock-based compensation related to modifications of awards granted to former employees. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these charges will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.

(4) In connection with the acquisition of Hedvig Inc., certain Hedvig shareholders will receive cash payments for the 30 months following the date of acquisition, subject to their continued employment with Commvault. While these payments are proportionate to these shareholders' ownership of Hedvig, under GAAP they are accounted for as compensation expense within Research and development expenses over the course of the 30 month service period. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these non-routine expenses will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.

(5) Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.

(6) In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault recorded an impairment of its acquired intangible assets. These non-cash charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

(7) Represents the gain on the sale of Commvault's equity investment in Laitek, Inc.

(8) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

(9) This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:



Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage that are structured with no guaranteed minimums. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.



Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.



Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements. This revenue is included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations. This line also includes revenue from software-as-a-service arrangements.



Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services. These revenues are included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.



Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods.



Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment. As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period. This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses. Metallic, Commvault's software-as-a-service offering is recognized over time as services revenue.

(10) Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription agreements (including utility), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), managed services, and Metallic. It excludes any element of the deal arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.



ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.

(11) Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2022. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as Adjustment for currency impact in the tables above.

