THE BURNS BROTHERS, INC. APPOINTS SETH WELTY AS ITS FIRST CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burns Brothers, Inc, a mission-driven, marketing and culture agency, today announced that Seth Welty has been appointed as its first Chief People Officer. Welty will oversee the firm's investment into creating a highly engaged workforce while developing the world's largest community of multicultural and DEI professionals, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and independent consultants.

A successful entrepreneur, Welty spent the last 4 years working in the venture capital realm, helping to develop high-performing, purpose-driven companies across the globe through technology-powered recruiting and nimble people practices. Prior to starting his own business, Welty spent 15 years in Recruiting, Diversity, and Talent Management leadership positions for Fortune 500 companies such as Citi, Thomson Reuters, and Ally Financial. Mr. Welty holds bachelor's degrees in both Psychology and Biology from Drexel University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business.

"As the needs of the global workforce evolve away from traditional, geographically centric work and towards a global fractional model," says Mike Burns, Founding Partner of The Burns Brothers, "Seth's mastery of people and culture are vital to future-proofing the growth and the development of The Burns Brothers and our clients."

"As a people-based business, our firm's success depends on our ability to identify, attract, develop, and retain the very best people. We are dedicated to establishing a culture that integrates our mission, values, and principles into everything we do. If we can create a great place to work where team members can thrive professionally and personally, while also making a positive social impact, we will delight our clients," states Seth Welty, Chief People Officer, The Burns Brothers.

"The Burns Brothers is positioned for exponential growth, and Seth's experience with fast-growing companies will help us ensure that we capitalize on this opportunity," explains John Burns, Founding Partner of The Burns Brothers. "His experience in venture capital will also help us identify and evaluate funding options that we have yet to explore."

The Burns Brothers, Inc. is a mission-driven, marketing and culture agency dedicated to creating a more inclusive world by amplifying diverse voices through visibility and representation in the market, at work, and within our communities.

