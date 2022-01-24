Welltower to Participate in Stifel Healthcare Real Estate Conference

Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with upcoming investor meetings and participation at the Stifel Healthcare Real Estate Conference, Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has issued the following business update which can be found at:

Welltower Logo
Welltower Logo(PRNewswire)

 https://welltower.com/january242022-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-to-participate-in-stifel-healthcare-real-estate-conference-301466291.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.