TWG Announces Launch of New eCommerce Online Shop

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TWG, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), has launched its global e-commerce website, shop.dovertwg.com. The site brings the TWG shopping and purchasing experience online, showcasing the entire TWG mechanical and electronic brand portfolio of products and parts available online for purchase. It reflects a significant investment in TWG's digital transformation to improve the customer experience.

"Delivering excellent customer experiences is a core focus for TWG, and the new TWG online shop provides our customers with a seamless shopping and purchasing experience," said Arjun Mirdha, President of TWG. "Additionally, TWG's online shop is a competitive differentiator. It empowers our customers to increase sales and product market knowledge, as well as expand market share by reducing the time to identify the right products, provide customer quotes, and quickly purchase TWG product and parts."

The TWG online shop will increase productivity and drive efficiencies for customers. Specifically, customer engineering teams can quickly select the right product for their applications, sales teams can simultaneously shop with their customers during the pre-sales process, and purchasing teams can quickly place orders, accelerating the purchasing experience.

TWG's online shop also provides original equipment manufacturers (OEM) with access to the company's robust product selector to help identify potential products across the breadth of the TWG portfolio. This will give OEMs greater insights into TWG products that could support their specific projects during the innovation product life cycle.

For distributors, the TWG online shop will allow sales teams to quickly respond to customer inquiries across all markets. In addition, by providing shopping capability to end-users, distributors can efficiently guide their customers through the buying process, increasing sales conversions.

Sales teams, engineering teams, and purchasing teams will also discover interactive features and functionality that accelerate their shopping and purchasing experience, including:

3-Way Search: The ability for shoppers to quickly find products and parts by searching by keyword, units/assemblies, part number, or serial number.

Product Selector: Shoppers can quickly filter their ideal product using our robust product attribute selector.

Quick Order: Allows customers to add their products into their shopping cart rapidly.

Product CSV Upload: Shoppers can quickly upload products into their cart or share their cart with other business functions to make purchases on their behalf.

Examples of TWG eCommerce products include dp Winch recovery, utility, and CTL bumper winches, Pullmaster planetary winches, hoists and gear drives, Gear Products hydraulic pump drives, slewing ring bearings and rotators, Tulsa Winch planetary winches, Rufnek planetary and worm winches, and Greer LMI systems and wind speed indicator.

For additional information, please visit shop.dovertwg.com.

About TWG:

TWG is a leading manufacturer of winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, gear drives, hydraulic pump drives, electronic monitoring systems and more. We offer a vast range of products across seven model lines: dp Winch, Gear Products, Greer Company, LANTEC, Pullmaster, Tulsa Winch and RUFNEK-with over one million units installed. To learn more about TWG, visit dovertwg.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

