Stats Perform's IBIA Data Standards accreditation reaffirmed for a second year

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, has been independently audited by eCogra and renewed its accreditation to the International Betting Integrity Association's (IBIA) Data Standards for the collection and distribution of sports event data for betting.

In early 2021, Stats Perform was the first sports data business to be awarded the accreditation. The renewal highlights Stats Perform's unwavering commitment to the integrity and quality of its data, which is used by leading betting operators around the world and helps ensure the accuracy and veracity of sports competitions and the betting markets that cover them.

Stats Perform's dedication to being the leading supplier of both high-integrity and high-quality sports data is recognised by its clients. Being able to display the standards badge over the past 12 months and now into a second year means Stats Perform's customers have independent assurance and further sets the business apart in what is becoming a more crowded marketplace.

Andrew Ashenden, Chief Betting Officer at Stats Perform, commented: "Having been a consistent advocate for the highest standards of integrity and quality in sports data, Stats Perform was proud to become the first company to champion and receive the accreditation. To successfully renew the accreditation is testament to the ongoing quality and integrity efforts of our sports data operations teams. Stats Perform's Betting and Opta sports data is chosen by the world's leading rights holders, sportsbooks and pricing providers to power exceptional in-play betting experiences for millions of global sports bettors."

The IBIA launched the Data Standards so that betting data providers would be independently audited for the first time and Stats Perform was the initial company to come out in support of the Data Standards. The parties had recognised for a long time that high-integrity sports data collection plays a critical role in protecting sports and betting markets against corruption. The Data Standards accreditation is a recognition of this and provides the highest mark of betting data quality and integrity available in the industry.

Khalid Ali, CEO, IBIA, said: "Stats Perform's successful renewal of the Data Standards accreditation demonstrates the importance of the requirements, and the value betting data providers see in them. This is reflected in the outlook of the IBIA's membership, which views the Data Standards protocols as an essential initiative and one which has a positive impact on the sports betting environment."

Aside from the Data Standards, Stats Perform is the longest standing Associate Member of the IBIA and has now also begun to provide services capitalising on the expertise and tools of its Integrity division. This includes the provision of its Intelligence Insights & Alerts service as well as delivery of a pre-match risk assessment programme in soccer.

Jake Marsh, Global Head of Integrity at Stats Perform, commented: "Stats Perform has consistently been dedicated to having a positive influence and impact on the sport integrity ecosystem and its support of the Data Standards accreditation is a key component. In addition to raising standards around data supply, we are proud to be working closely with the IBIA and its members on complimentary projects in intelligence and risk assessment to deepen our commitment to the betting industry and the protection of sport."

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting services, rights holders and betting operators with integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States.

