SILVERCORP INTERSECTS 1.35 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 2,532 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER AND 14.38% ZINC FROM VEIN S31 AT THE SGX MINE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the SGX mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the SGX mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China.

From July 1 to December 31, 2021, 52,634 metres ("m") from a total of 327 diamond drill holes, including 272 underground holes and 55 surface holes, were completed at the SGX mine. Assay results for 209 holes have been received, with 102 holes intercepting mineralization. The Company also received assay results for 33 holes pending from the previous drilling program at the SGX mine from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 6, 2021. Currently, there are 19 rigs drilling at the SGX mine.

The strategy of the drilling program is fourfold: 1) drill above or beneath the stopes that were previously mined but stopped due to more variation in grades, thickness and attitudes of the vein structures than previously modeled; 2) drill for silver-lead-zinc veins in the resource area at higher elevations closer to surface where there are limited drill holes from previous drilling programs; 3) drill for gold-silver veins in the resource area that were not prioritized in previous drilling programs; and 4) drill step-outs to the east of the resource area to confirm the continuity of the newly discovered gold-silver veins.

Drilling Above or Beneath Previously Mined Stopes and Near Surface Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins within the Resource Area

Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks of known silver-lead-zinc veins in production areas that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the northwest-dipping S2 series, S6 series, S7 series, S8 series, S14 series, S18 series, S19 series, S21 series, east-dipping S31, S28, S29, and S32 veins, which have resulted in a significant amount of upgraded resources. Since access tunnels are already in place, any high-grade mineralization discovered can quickly be converted to reserves and mined.

Highlights of the high-grade silver-lead-zinc intercepts at the SGX mine:

Hole ZK02AS6E1007 intersected a 3.19 m interval ( 1.35 m true width) of vein S31 grading 2,532 grams per tonne ("g/t') silver ("Ag"), 0.69% lead ("Pb"), 14.38% zinc ("Zn"), 0.05 g/t gold ("Au"), and 0.12% copper ("Cu") from 58.35 m depth, at an elevation of 372 m ;

Hole ZK12S7001 intersected a 2.02 m interval ( 1.65 m true width) of vein S7a1 grading 1,315 g/t Ag, 14.36% Pb, 0.84% Zn, 0.24 g/t Au, and 0.23% Cu from 161.50 m depth, at an elevation of 300 m ;

Hole ZK62S3101 intersected a 0.97 m interval ( 0.89 m true width) of vein S31 grading 1,764 g/t Ag, 36.49% Pb, 5.72% Zn, 0.13 g/t Au, and 0.27% Cu from 80.19 m depth, at an elevation of 239 m ;

Hole ZK04AS6E1002 intersected a 0.84 m interval ( 0.76 m true width) of vein S2 grading 2,497 g/t Ag, 29.05% Pb, 5.78% Zn, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.23% Cu from 3.31 m depth, at an elevation of 353 m ;

Hole ZK50S2914 intersected a 1.22 m interval ( 0.88 m true width) of vein S29 grading 2,097 g/t Ag, 1.44% Pb, 20.61% Zn, 0.32 g/t Au, and 0.12% Cu from 218.16 m depth, at an elevation of 341 m ; and

Hole ZK04AS6E1005 intersected a 3.50 m interval ( 3.35 m true width) of vein S2 grading 291 g/t Ag, 7.41% Pb, 0.94% Zn, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.04% Cu from 3.04 m depth, at an elevation of 354 m .

Drilling for Previous Low Priority Gold-Silver Veins within the Resource Area and Step-Out Drilling Intersecting Gold-Silver Veins 400 m to the East of the Resource Area

The drilling continued intersecting and extending the east dipping gold-silver S16 series, including S16W, S16W1, S16E, and S16E3. A total of 44 holes, including 38 holes from this period and six holes pending from the previous drilling program, targeted the S16 vein series. Together with the tunneling programs, the drill programs defined a mineralized block with a N-S strike length of 500 m, and a 150 m down-dip extension. Drilling was focused within the central portion of the block (300 m by 100 m), with drill hole spacing ranging between 15 m by 15 m and 25 m by 25 m. Assay results for 33 holes from the previous drilling program were returned, with 23 holes intersecting gold mineralization.

The Company's No. 1 mill has been upgraded by installing a Knelson Gravity Concentrator to maximize gold-silver ore recovery from the SGX, HPG, LMW, and DCG mines.

Step-out drilling confirmed the continuity of the gold-silver bearing S11 and S11E veins, approximately 400 m east of the resource area. The S11 series gold-silver veins are sub-vertical and strike along a northeast-southwest trend.

Highlights of the gold silver intercepts at the SGX mine:

Hole ZK68AS16W002 intersected a 5.38 m interval ( 5.36 m true width) of vein S16W grading 52 g/t Ag, 1.08% Pb, 0.39% Zn, 3.93 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu from 37.67 m depth, at an elevation of 340 m ;

Hole ZK74S16W08 intersected a 1.74 m interval ( 1.58 m true width) of vein S16E3 grading 3 g/t Ag, 0.01% Pb, 0.01% Zn, 5.57 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu from 92.90 m depth, at an elevation of 246 m ; and

Hole ZK66AS16W002 intersected a 1.33 m interval ( 1.30 m true width) of vein S16W grading 56 g/t Ag, 0.34% Pb, 0.72% Zn, 4.61 g/t Au, and 0.04% Cu from 67.13 m depth, at an elevation of 341 m .

Tunneling Programs at the SGX Mine

A total of 6,207 m of exploration tunnels were developed at the SGX mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill-defined mineral resources, and to test for new parallel and splay structures (Tables 2 and 3).

Table 2: Summary of the tunneling programs at the SGX mine

Major Target Veins Elevation

(m) Total Tunneling

(m) Channel Samples Collected Drift Included Total Mineralization Exposed by Drifts [1] Length

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%)

S2W2, S2W2a, S2, S4E, S6, S7, S7_1, S7_2, S7_2a3, S7E3, S7W1, S8, S8E, S8W1, S8W2, S14_1, S14, S16W1, S16E2, S18E, S19, S32, S33, S35, 60 - 640 6,207 2,471 3,535 1,467 0.69 366 5.28 3.02



Table 3: Selected mineralized zones exposed by drift tunneling at the SGX mine

Tunnel ID Vein Elevation

(m) Ore Length

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) CM105-S14-287-14QGX S14 287 45 0.48 162 1.64 2.93 PD16-S14-60-4ASYM S14 60 20 0.35 711 11.79 2.97 CM105-S16E-400-12NYM S16E 400 25 0.68 1,208 9.54 1.35 CM102-S16W1-540-53SYM S16W1 540 13 0.35 1,043 13.72 11.32 CM102-S16W1-545-53NYM S16W1 545 60 0.49 210 5.35 6.28 CM105-S18E2-350-14ANYM S18E2 350 15 0.45 394 2.25 5.91 XPD-S19-110-5QGX S19 110 60 0.83 60 4.03 1.69 PD700-S19-590-13AQGX S19 590 20 0.62 429 2.48 8.35 XPD-S19-160-5AQGX S19 160 105 1.43 421 7.78 1.22 CM102-S19-534-4QGX S19 534 35 1.04 157 4.88 5.76 CM101-S19-110-6ASYM S19 110 50 0.84 190 3.81 0.74 XPD-S19-210-11AXB_QGX S19 230 15 0.78 162 3.20 2.13 XPD-S19E-210-15AYMQGX S19 210 20 0.46 284 3.99 6.13 XPD-S19-210-9SMWX S19a1 210 35 0.60 327 4.58 1.97 CM105-S2SJ-S1W2-220-12ANYM S1W2 220 20 0.63 1,143 5.86 11.12 CM105-S2SJ-S1W5-220-12ANYM S1W5 220 10 1.42 351 2.00 7.03 PD16-S2-160-4ANYM S2 160 65 0.85 323 9.65 3.07 CM105-S2SJ-S2-100-12ANYM S2 100 70 0.75 613 6.48 1.74 CM105-S2SJ-S2-300-14ATJQGX S2 310 19 0.62 164 5.60 1.97 PD16-S2-210-4ANYM S2 210 15 0.65 217 4.95 6.60 PD16-S2-210-4ANYM S2 210 15 0.80 644 8.66 3.88 CM105-S2SJ-S2W2-100-12ANYM S2W2 100 35 0.78 153 0.37 3.16 CM105-S2SJ-S2W2-100-12ASYM S2W2 100 55 1.46 488 11.46 0.76 CM102-S32-440-65SYM S32 440 60 0.74 446 7.10 0.83 CM105-S33-400-10NYM S33 400 20 0.36 335 4.24 4.24 CM105-S33-400-10SYM S33 400 40 0.65 342 2.95 4.35 PD16-S6-160-4ANYM S6 160 25 0.49 624 15.00 1.90 PD16-S6-160-4ASYM S6 160 50 0.71 455 5.47 3.52 CM105-S2SJ-S6-220-16NYM S6 220 40 0.75 257 2.09 1.90 PD16-S6-110-4ANYM S6 110 30 1.02 404 12.97 2.31 CM105-S7-210-14SYM-LLD1-STOPE_QGX S7 210 40 1.05 75 3.10 2.47 CM101-S7_1-110-2ASYM S7_1 110 25 0.60 427 6.13 0.41 PD700-S7_2-530-9SYM S7_2 530 45 0.44 61 3.22 4.35 CM105-S7E3-260-6NYM S7E3 260 15 0.87 80 1.51 4.25 PD700-S8-570-19ASMW S8 570 10 0.89 743 8.42 0.21 XPD-S8E-260-15YMQGX S8E 260 75 0.95 657 3.96 0.64

Quality Control

Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1 mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"), and the other is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc, and copper with AAS.

Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory ("Ying Lab") located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1 mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc, and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.

A routine quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRMs, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

