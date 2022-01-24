Registration for the (ISC)² Entry-Level Cybersecurity Certification Exam Pilot Program is Now Open New certification validates students' and career changers' foundational skills and helps kickstart their cybersecurity careers

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced registration for its entry-level cybersecurity certification exam pilot program is now open. Candidates can register for the exam via Pearson VUE, the exclusive exam administration provider for (ISC)2, or they can purchase an online course and exam voucher as they prepare for their step toward a cybersecurity career.

"The (ISC)² entry-level cybersecurity certification creates a clear pathway to a rewarding career in cybersecurity for many around the world in an effort to recruit more professionals into the workforce," said Dr. Casey Marks, chief qualifications officer, (ISC)². "Traditionally, IT is the most common pathway to cybersecurity, but that paradigm is shifting as 47% of individuals joining the profession now come from outside IT. With this certification, we hope to break down barriers to entry, enabling students and career changers to build confidence and obtain their first cybersecurity role faster."

As a foundational certification, it will help close the cybersecurity workforce gap by assuring employers that new entrants to the field have the required skills and knowledge to contribute to an organization's cybersecurity team in an entry- or junior-level capacity, as determined by cybersecurity professionals around the world who participated in the certification exam development process.

The exam evaluates candidates across five domains—security principles, business continuity (BC), disaster recovery (DR) and incident response concepts, access controls concepts, network security and security operations. An exam outline is available for more details on the content that each domain will cover.

Additionally, the new entry-level qualification will provide more clarity for candidates who aspire to obtain the CISSP credential. Those who successfully earn the certification gain access to the full suite of (ISC)2 benefits and learning opportunities that support continued growth along a career pathway. This type of exposure can lead members to advance their educational pursuits and ultimately to earn additional certifications like the CISSP.

The entry-level certification exam is subject to change based on analysis of pilot exam administration results and ongoing evaluation of the entry-level certification pilot program.

Education Course Available

In preparation for taking the Entry-Level Cybersecurity Certification pilot exam candidates may choose one of three live two-hour instructor-led review sessions taking place on January 25, 26 and 27. Each session will accommodate 40 students and will be recorded for on-demand playback for those who cannot attend live. On-demand access to the course content will last for 180 days.

Each session will look at the main themes and areas of expertise covered by the certification, broken down into the five domains. It will also include access to example questions, helping candidates to revise and focus on what to expect on the actual pilot exam when they take it. Candidates will also receive a certificate of completion for the review session.

The review sessions can be booked now for $225 with the choice of either a live instructor-led or pre-recorded self-paced format. The bundle includes an entry-level cybersecurity pilot exam voucher. The education course is optional and not required for taking the exam.

Learn more about the new certification pilot program at https://www.isc2.org/Notice/New-Cert.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

© 2022 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE (ISC)2