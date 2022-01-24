Red Lobster® Partners with Make-A-Wish® as National Charity Partner to Serve Up Experiences of a Lifetime

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® announced that it has selected Make-A-Wish as the brand's first-ever national charity partner. The two organizations have shared values around the power of celebration and families and will work together to support Make-A-Wish's mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

"Red Lobster has always had a history of giving back in our communities, and this new national partnership with Make-A-Wish in the U.S. and Canada takes it to a whole new level. Now, by coming together as one Red Lobster team rallying for one great cause, we can have a bigger, more meaningful impact than ever before," said Kelli Valade, CEO, Red Lobster.

Since the founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 350,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S., including more than 14,600 wishes since the pandemic began. A wish can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. The experience can be a game-changer that brings joy and a sense of normalcy back into a family's life.

"As a brand our size, I believe we have to do good with what we have, and at the end of the day, what we do is so much bigger than food," said Valade. "We are thrilled to join with Make-A-Wish to bring the power and passion of our two brands together to do big, meaningful things that bring joy and hope to these deserving children and their families."

From wish granting and hosting Make-A-Wish events in restaurants, to givebacks and dine-to-donate events, Red Lobster is committed to helping Make-A-Wish grant more wishes that deliver hope to children, families, and communities who need it most.

"We are excited to welcome Red Lobster as a new national sponsor of Make-A-Wish. Their support allows us to continue to fulfill our mission to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "A wish experience gives children a piece of their childhood back and can be an important part of the healing process for many families. With our partnership, we will be able to reach more wish kids and give them the hope and strength needed to fight their illnesses through the power of a wish."

To learn more about Make-A-Wish and find out how to donate to grant wishes, visit www.wish.org.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Red Lobster® is excited to announce a national charity partnership with Make-A-Wish® to help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. (PRNewswire)

