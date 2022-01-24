Intermap Announces a New Contract with a Leading European Airline to Provide Elevation Data as a Service for Flight Planning Operations

Intermap's streaming service reduces the cost of data acquisition and management

High demand for elevation data as a service as the aviation industry recovers

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced a new contract with a leading European airline to provide elevation data as a service for route planning operations through an online data subscription service.

The European airline has subscribed to Intermap's web services to access high-resolution NEXTMap® elevation datasets. This subscription enables the airline to access terrain data on-demand to visualize terrain and perform line-of-sight analyses to model safer and more efficient routes in parallel with other operations and engineering software tools. Access to data through web services increases operational efficiency and reduces the cost of data acquisition and management.

The worldwide airline industry was heavily affected by the pandemic, with market size decreasing from $818 billion in 2019 to $359 billion in 2020. In 2021, the market began to pick up again with an increase in market size of $112 billion and is predicted to increase further to $591 billion in 2022 (Source). As the airline industry recovers from the pandemic and returns to regular operations, it is even more valuable to offer solutions that reduce cost and boost efficiency.

Airline operators and their service providers require high-resolution and high-accuracy data to perform analyses, such as drift down procedures and approach design around airports. With worldwide coverage, NEXTMap web services provides customers with a data streaming service to access high volumes of geographically diverse data to perform analyses without needing to acquire, store and maintain in-house datasets. NEXTMap elevation data is stored in the cloud and continually updated so customers have instant access to the most up-to-date data, further improving results.

NEXTMap web services is one of a suite of products and services Intermap offers to the aviation market. Intermap also provides Lido Surface Data NEXTView™ (NEXTView), the industry's first and only EASA-certified digital surface model, developed exclusively in partnership with Lufthansa Systems. NEXTView is a critical component for avionics, synthetic vision, terrain awareness and ground proximity warning systems, navigation, simulation, landing site evaluation and drone operations and planning. Integrating NEXTView into UAS and UTM navigation systems enables operators to plan and execute UAV flights based on predetermined flight paths, ensuring safety and efficiency in all environments. Intermap's suite of elevation datasets are also used to support research and development opportunities such as GPS-denied navigation in partnership with the U.S. Air Force and low latency foundation data with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

"Intermap's new airline contract will enable operations teams to visualize and plan safer and more efficient routes for all its service locations around the world," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "COVID-19 delayed several aviation projects and we are pleased to see the market and demand for elevation data pick up again. Intermap's globally available and seamless elevation datasets can be integrated into existing workflows to provide airlines with critical data in their flight planning operations."

