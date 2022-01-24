Brand Institute Appoints William (Bill) Johnson to Co-Chief Executive Officer & President

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of William (Bill) Johnson to the role of Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Johnson is a naming-industry veteran and 24-year employee of Brand Institute, Inc.

Bill Johnson, Co-CEO & President of Brand Institute, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"It is my great privilege to announce Bill's promotion to Co-CEO and President of Brand Institute," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "For the past 24 years, Bill has displayed exemplary leadership and mentorship for team members across our organization. His professionalism and commitment to our clients, and their critically important branding and naming work, are unparalleled in our industry. I look forward to working closely with Bill as we continue to grow Brand Institute."

Mr. Johnson started his career with Brand Institute in a market research role, moving on to work as an account director supporting clients in the New York metro area. His service-centric approach to business and ability to deliver exceptional results has enabled Brand Institute to be the naming agency of record from some of the world's most prestigious companies.

Commenting on his appointment to Co-CEO and President of Brand Institute, Mr. Johnson said, "I am very excited to take on this new role with its added internal and externally-facing responsibilities, but I will continue to support our clients as their primary account lead. It is such a pleasure to be able to work with our roster of great clients on such exciting brand naming and branding initiatives."

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development. We provide a broad portfolio of services to our healthcare, consumer, and business-to-business clients, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brand Institute, providing Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while at their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications.

