Aurora Capital Partners Promotes Scott Erickson to Partner, Phil Gross to Principal and Jordan Leibowitz to Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Scott Erickson has been promoted to Partner, Phil Gross has been promoted to Principal and Jordan Leibowitz has been promoted to Vice President. Scott joined Aurora in 2019 and serves as Head of Business Development, Phil joined Aurora in 2016 and Jordan joined the firm in 2017.

"Scott, Phil and Jordan are integral members of the Aurora team, and have been natural fits within our unique culture at Aurora," said Matt Laycock, a Partner at Aurora. "Since joining the firm, Scott has helped further institutionalize our business development and sourcing activities, while Phil and Jordan are valued members of our investment team and outstanding partners to our portfolio companies. These well-deserved promotions are a testament to their collective impact at the firm, and we are excited about their continued growth."

Before joining Aurora, Scott spent nine years at The Gores Group, where he served as the Head of Business Development and oversaw business development for all of Gores' investment vehicles. He received his MBA from Pepperdine University and his B.S. from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Prior to completing his MBA at Harvard Business School, Phil was an Associate at Leonard Green & Partners and a member of the Financial Institutions Group within the Investment Banking Division of Credit Suisse. He serves on the Boards of Directors of Aurora portfolio companies FMG Suite, Cold Chain Technologies and Inhance Technologies. He received his B.A. from Stanford University.

Jordan joined Aurora from the Mergers & Acquisitions Group within the Investment Banking Division of Lazard in Los Angeles. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Cold Chain Technologies and Spray-Tek, LLC. He received his B.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Aurora also recently announced a significant exit for Aurora Equity Partners V and two new investments out of Aurora Equity Partners VI ("AEP VI"). The firm completed the sale and participated in the recapitalization of Pace® alongside Leonard Green & Partners, which positions the company to continue pursuing its aggressive acquisition strategy. Additionally, AEP VI acquired Spray-Tek, LLC, the seventh platform investment in the fund, which was activated in September 2020. Other investments from AEP VI include Westcoast Gate, Grace Hill, Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services, Premier Roofing and a reinvestment in Zywave alongside Clearlake Capital.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

Contacts

Taylor Ingraham / Fred Schweinfurth

ASC Advisors

203-992-1230

tingraham@ascadvisors.com / fschweinfurth@ascadvisors.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aurora Capital Partners