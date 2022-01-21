THE CAMPAIGN WILL BUILD TO A GROUNDBREAKING 2-MINUTE SPOT THAT WILL AIR DURING THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE 2022 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON FEBRUARY 4

UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND NBC SPORTS JOIN FORCES FOR A NEW 14-DAY CAMPAIGN FEATURING THREE U.S. OLYMPIC ATHLETES AND JURASSIC WORLD DINOSAURS THE CAMPAIGN WILL BUILD TO A GROUNDBREAKING 2-MINUTE SPOT THAT WILL AIR DURING THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE 2022 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON FEBRUARY 4

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, dinosaurs will rule the world in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World Dominion, and this February, the Olympic Winter Games will thrill U.S. audiences across the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock. Today, Universal Pictures and NBC Sports announced the launch of a groundbreaking 14-day campaign between the latest film in the $5 billion Jurassic World franchise and NBCUniversal's coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, that will culminate during the Opening Ceremony on February 4.

In collaboration with NBC Sports, Universal Pictures worked with the Jurassic World Dominion filmmakers and the legendary artists at Industrial Light & Magic to create a breathtaking, thrilling two-minute spot featuring U.S. Olympians Shaun White, a three-time gold medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time medalist including two gold, and Nathan Chen, a three-time world champion, who each experience their own up-close-and-personal encounter with iconic Jurassic World dinosaurs as they snowboard, ski and skate amid stunning winter landscapes.

In Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs now live among us in our world, so to launch the overall campaign leading up to the Opening Ceremony, each athlete will also appear in their own individual spot where they have a surprise encounter and moment of connection with a Jurassic World dinosaur. While training for their respective Olympic competitions, the athletes come into contact with a dinosaur amid the snow and ice, inspiring awe, wonder, thrill and terror.

Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin debuted the first of these spots with an appearance on NBC's Today on Jan. 21. This spot, which features Shiffrin with the raptor Blue from the Jurassic World films, will also run during the NFL Divisional Round game on January 23. Then, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on January 31, all three of the individual athletes' individual spots will appear simultaneously in a "roadblock" across multiple platforms. This will be followed on February 3 by a primetime exclusive preview of the 2-minute spot featuring all three athletes and the campaign will culminate with the official premiere of the 2-minute spot during NBCU's coverage of the Opening Ceremony on February 4.

For the three Olympians, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"The only thing cooler than snowboarding is snowboarding with a dinosaur," said Shaun White . "Who would say no to that? I can't wait for everyone to see this."

"We've all grown up being awe-struck by the incredible dinosaurs in the Jurassic World films, so to suddenly be able to step into the world of these films and interact with Blue myself was exciting and unforgettable," said Mikaela Shiffrin .

"I've looked up in wonder at the Jurassic World films on movie screens, so to be able to do it myself is beyond anything I could have imagined," said Nathan Chen .

NBC Sports, Universal Pictures and Peacock are all divisions of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

"This is an extraordinary year for NBC Sports as we broadcast and stream the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl to audiences around the country this February," said Jenny Storms , CMO, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. "This Haley's comet of media events gives us an unprecedented opportunity to reach, engage and captivate consumers like never before. We are taking this to colossal levels by partnering with our friends at Universal on the biggest event in film this year, Jurassic World Dominion. The spots we have created with our Olympic athletes are jaw-dropping, innovative and thrilling."

"A new Jurassic World film is always a massive event, and Jurassic World Dominion is unlike any fans have seen before," said David O'Connor , President of Franchise Management, Brand Strategy and Partnerships, Universal Pictures. "At Universal Pictures, our goal is to thrill and surprise audiences everywhere with stories and images beyond their wildest imaginations. The opportunity to work with our friends at NBC Sports, our exceptional Dominion filmmakers, the artists of ILM and these world-class Olympic athletes was a dream come true for all of us and we cannot wait for fans to see what we've created together."

Directed by returning filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who also executive produced the film with franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Jurassic World Dominion is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Trevorrow wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. Alexandra Derbyshire executive produced alongside Trevorrow and Spielberg. The Jurassic franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, has grossed more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office.

Jurassic World Dominion opens in theaters on June 10, 2022.

