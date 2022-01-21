New Haven Public School District to Celebrate School Choice Week 2022 with Second Virtual Expo

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Haven Public School District will showcase its school offerings for families at a virtual school expo during National School Choice Week.

Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 29, the event is the perfect opportunity for families to explore public magnet choices in the district before the application period opens for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, Jan. 31. More than 400 community members are expected to attend.

After logging on to the expo, which kicks off at 9 a.m., families can learn how the school choice process works in New Haven and receive tips on how to apply. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. families can hear directly from a variety of magnet school leaders about their schools' missions and communities.

The virtual expo is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. The virtual expo caps off a week of School Choice Week festivities in the district, including a school spirit day, charter school night and presentations for 8th grade students to explore their high school options.

"The New Haven Public Schools will not host an in-person expo this year due to COVID-19, but we encourage parents to attend our virtual expo to learn more about schools in our district," said Danielle Gregory-Williams, magnet recruitment specialist at the Office of School Choice and Enrollment Services for the New Haven Public Schools.

"Parents will be able to explore our magnet and interdistrict magnet schools to learn about their unique themes, and school representatives will be available to answer questions," said Gregory-Williams. "Parents will also have an opportunity to learn how the school choice process works in New Haven and how placement is determined."

This event is planned by the New Haven Public School District. New Haven magnet schools are open to all New Haven residents and seek to engage students in learning by offering a range of themes, including STEM, performing arts, and technology and languages. These schools are also designed to reduce racial, ethnic, and economic isolation.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

